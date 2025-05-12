Kansas City University Celebrates 2025 Graduates Filling Essential Gaps In Health Care Workforce

KCU graduate receives doctoral hood during the University's commencement ceremony

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Kansas City University (KCU) celebrated a momentous 2025 commencement season with ceremonies held in Joplin and Kansas City, Missouri, recognizing the accomplishments of its newest graduates and highlighting key moments in the institution's continuing evolution.

KCU conferred degrees upon a total of 492 graduates, including 416 Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine (DO) degrees. This year's dual-degree graduates included 36 Master of Business Administration (MBA) degrees through a partnership with the Helzberg School of Management at Rockhurst University, 23 Master of Arts in Bioethics (MA) degrees through KCU's own program, six Master of Public Health (MPH) degrees through the University of Nebraska Medical Center and one student who completed an MBA/MPH.

The College of Biosciences conferred 13 Doctor of Clinical Psychology (PsyD) degrees and 63 Master of Science in Biomedical Sciences (MS) degrees. This year, 48.2 percent of KCU College of Osteopathic Medicine graduates will enter primary care specialties, including internal medicine, family medicine and pediatrics-furthering the University's mission to serve communities in need and address ongoing shortages in the United States health care system. Other placements include anesthesiology, orthopedic and general surgery, urology, otolaryngology, diagnostic radiology, interventional radiology, ophthalmology and dermatology. Graduates have secured placements at prestigious institutions including Duke University, John Hopkins, Cleveland Clinic and Brown University. A full list of residency placements can be viewed here .

Robert S. Juhasz, DO, MACOI, FACP, chair of KCU's Board of Trustees and a 1981 alumnus of the College of Osteopathic Medicine, delivered the keynote address. A nationally recognized health care leader and past president of the American Osteopathic Association, Juhasz reflected on the values that have shaped his career and encouraged graduates to embrace service, collaboration and purpose.

“We gather to celebrate your hard work, dedication and the countless hours spent in pursuit of knowledge and excellence,” Juhasz said.“Graduates, the world needs your unique gifts, your dedication and your steadfast commitment to making a difference to promote health and prevent disease through a person-centered, body, mind and spirit approach to care.”

This year's graduates entered their programs at a time of uncertainty and change, shaped by the lingering impacts of a global pandemic and the demands of an evolving health care landscape. In his remarks, KCU President and CEO Marc B. Hahn, DO, acknowledged the challenges they've overcome and emphasized the enduring values that will guide them forward.“Our graduates are entering the next chapter of their journeys prepared not only with clinical skill but with compassion, resilience and a commitment to service,” Hahn said.“You will join more than 10,000 living alumni who are physicians, psychologists and scientists from this University practicing all across the U.S.”

The ceremonies also marked a special milestone of the 20th anniversary of KCU's College of Biosciences. Since its founding, it has grown into a thriving hub of academic excellence and innovation, advancing research and preparing students for careers in medicine, dentistry and other health professions. This year's graduating class continues that legacy, with many graduates matriculating into professional and doctoral programs.

A highlight of the commencement was the recognition of Robert White, PhD, who is stepping down after more than a decade of service as dean of the College of Biosciences. Under his leadership, the College has produced over 800 graduates who have gone on to attend medical, dental, pharmacy and optometry schools, as well as PhD programs in the biomedical sciences. White will continue to serve KCU as a faculty member, focusing on research and mentoring the next generation of scientists.

“Dr. White's legacy will endure through the achievements of more than 800 graduates and the continued growth of our programs,” said Edward O'Connor, PhD, MBA, FACHE, provost and vice president for Academic, Research and Student Affairs at KCU.“We are honored to present him with the Honorary Degree of Doctorate of Humane Letters.”

KCU's clinical psychology program celebrated the graduation of its third class this year. As the only program of its kind in both Kansas and Missouri, it was established to help address the nation's mental health crisis through a collaborative, patient-centered curriculum that emphasizes interprofessional education. Underscoring its quality and long-term commitment, the program recently received ten-year accreditation status from the American Psychological Association Commission on Accreditation.

As graduates prepare to enter residencies, fellowships and advanced academic programs across the country, they carry with them KCU's mission--improving the well-being of the communities we serve-leading with integrity, humility and purpose.

To learn more about how KCU is advancing health care and building a stronger physician workforce, click here .

About Kansas City University

Founded in 1916, Kansas City University (KCU) is a fully accredited, private not-for-private health sciences university with Colleges of Osteopathic Medicine, Biosciences and Dental Medicine, and campuses in Kansas City and Joplin, Mo. The College of Osteopathic Medicine is the fourth-largest medical school in the U.S. and the leading producer of physicians in Missouri. It ranks #1 for producing physicians who practice in primary care, rural areas and underserved regions in the state. KCU's Center for Population Health and Equity addresses the variables that affect a population's health and contribute to health disparities, while better preparing students for professional practice. KCU offers doctoral degrees in osteopathic medicine, dental medicine and clinical psychology and a master's degree in biomedical sciences. Dual degree offerings include master's degrees in business administration in health care leadership, public health, and bioethics. A new Master of Health Sciences – Anesthesiologist Assistant program is scheduled to launch in January 2026.



