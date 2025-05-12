DPR Recognized As Mental Health Leader By Newsweek And Mental Health America

Company named to Newsweek's list of America's Greatest Workplaces for Mental Wellbeing for the second consecutive year; Receives Gold Bell Seal from Mental Health America

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DPR Construction, one of the nation's top technical builders, has been recognized for the second consecutive year on Newsweek's list of America's Greatest Workplaces for Mental Wellbeing . The company was also awarded Mental Health America's (MHA) Gold Bell Seal for Workplace Mental Health , which is the nation's leading certification that assesses and recognizes employers committed to creating mentally healthy workplaces.

"Mental health is as important as physical health, and we're focused on investing in both to support our people and deliver an inclusive employee experience," said Renee Stokman, DPR Leadership Team member and mental health champion. "Whether it's building psychological safety or raising awareness around suicide prevention, we're changing the stigma around mental health in construction."

In addition to the programs DPR runs internally , the company is also an active member of One Mind at Work and is a partner in the Construction Industry Alliance for Suicide Prevention Pathway model work.

"As an industry, we've not focused enough on mental health," Stokman added. "By designing and tailoring internal programs and collaborating with leading mental health organizations, we are getting advice and access to best practices that guide our work and enable us to support our people in the most effective ways."

DPR offers behavioral health support as part of its medical benefit and access to free, confidential counseling for all employees and their families through its Employee Assistance Program, as well as a variety of mental health resources, including:



A dedicated Mental Health Employee Resource Group

A jobsite pilot program for craftspeople led by foremen who are trained on how to talk about and support mental health

Workshops focused on having mental health conversations and building resilience Suicide prevention awareness and mental health first aider training

About Newsweek's List of America's Greatest Workplaces for Mental Wellbeing

To determine the list, Newsweek and research partner Plant-A Insights Group conducted an evaluation process that included an assessment of publicly accessible data, discussions and interviews with HR professionals and large-scale confidential online surveys conducted among U.S. employees working for U.S. companies. Employees provided insights and experiences on corporate culture, working conditions and other aspects of their current employer and other companies they are familiar with.

About Mental Health America's Bell Seal

MHA has spent decades researching mental health in the workplace and introduced the Bell Seal for Workplace Mental Health in 2019 to recognize organizations that value and implement policies and practices that support employee mental health and well-being. To qualify for a Bell Seal, a company's policies and practices are rigorously evaluated on four dimensions: workplace culture, benefits, compliance, and wellness programs. Only two in five employers meet the criteria for a Bell Seal.

About DPR Construction

DPR Construction is a forward-thinking, self-performing general contractor and construction manager specializing in technically complex and sustainable projects for the advanced technology, life sciences, healthcare, higher education and commercial markets. DPR's portfolio of work ranges from large-scale new construction to small tenant improvements and special projects. Founded in 1990, DPR is a great story of entrepreneurial success as a private, employee-owned company that has grown to a multi-billion-dollar organization with offices around the world. Strategically focused on delivering more predictable outcomes through applications of virtual design & construction, prefabrication, its team of self-perform craft, and leveraging data to learn and improve from DPR consistently ranks among the top building contractors and employs approximately 11,000 professionals across its family of companies. For more information, visit .

