FSA Store® And HSA Store® Celebrate Women's Health Month With Eligible Products And Services That Empower Proactive Health Improvement For Women Everywhere

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The theme for Women's Health Month is Healthy women, healthy families, which underscores the importance of managing and improving personal health for women – filling their own cups – so they can help children and loved ones thrive and stay healthy throughout their lives.

"Statistics show that women are most often the primary caregivers and healthcare decision makers for their families," said Keri Kaiser, chief revenue officer for Health-E Commerce. "We find that while women take great care of those they love, sometimes they may not provide that same level of love and attention to themselves. As a result, longer-term healthcare concerns can arise. Fortunately, tax-free FSA and HSA funds can make a positive difference for women of all ages."

FSA Store and HSA Store make it convenient for women to find the healthcare products and telehealth services they need during every stage of life. Women can quickly find products and telehealth services related to pregnancy and fertility , menstrual care , sexual health , menopause , mental health , weight management , and so much more. And shopping is easy, thanks to the ability to search by healthcare need, product, brands, and even convenient curated bundles - each a perfect mix of products and brands to support women and their loved ones. Best of all, everything is guaranteed to be FSA or HSA eligible, so there is zero guesswork while shopping.

Here are six valuable ways that women can invest in their own health during Women's Health Month – and all year 'round – at FSA Store and HSA Store.

Track progress, hit goals, nourish your body, and relieve those aching muscles and joints with eligible products like the Wellness Journey Bundle , Workout Essentials Bundle , Train and Recover Bundle , and Arch Foot Massager Hub .Protect and nurture healthy skin with a wide selection of medicated serums, creams, cleansers, and acne treatments, including products like the Dr Dennis Gross DRx SpectraLiteTM FaceWare Pro , Peter Thomas Roth Max Complexion Correction Pads , CeraVe Renewing SA Cleanser , La Roche-Posay Effaclar Salicylic Acid Acne Treatment Serum , and Supergoop! Bright-Eyed 100% Mineral Eye Cream, SPF 40 .Women spend thousands of dollars on menstrual care products over their lifetimes, from tampons, pads, pantiliners and period underwear to pain relief products. Put those FSA and HSA funds to work to purchase products like Tampax Pearl Tampons , Thinx Overnight Boyshort Period Underwear , The Honey Pot 100% Organic Top Sheet Everyday Herbal Pantiliners , Always Ultra Thin Pads, Unscented with Wings , and POPMASK BIG HUG Self-Heating Patches .Monitor fertility and ovulation, and detect pregnancy with easy at-home tests like Clearblue Early Detection Pregnancy Test Combo Pack , Frida Fertility Ovulation and Pregnancy Test and Track Set , Tempdrop 2 Advanced Fertility Monitor , Mira Fertility Max Test Wands , and Clearblue Fertility MonitorMake managing your child's health easier with FSA- and HSA-eligible baby health products, including the Nanit Pro Camera & Flex Stand , Boogie Bottoms No-Rub Diaper Rash Spray , Frida Baby Electric NoseFrida 2.0 , and Pedialyte® Electrolyte Powder Pack Flavor VarietyTend to tummy troubles with antacids, prebiotic and probiotic supplements, fiber and digestive supplements, and gas relief, including products like TUMS Chewy Bites Extra Strength Antacid Chewable Tablets , Benefiber Dual Action Prebiotic + Probiotics Fiber Supplement Stick Packs , Olly Fiber Gummy Rings , Hilma Daily Fiber Supplement + Digestive Enzymes , and Wonderbelly Gas Relie

For a more personalized shopping experience, check out the dedicated women's health page on FSA Store and HSA Store to shop our carefully curated selection of products and telehealth services that support wellness through every stage of life.

