Century Communities Announces May Grand Opening For New Homes In Georgetown, TX

Already selling from the $400s, the community offers an inspired lineup of single- and two-story floor plans, with access to community amenities like a pickleball court, basketball court, trails and playgrounds. A resort-style pool is planned for 2026.

Learn more and explore available homes at .

"We're thrilled to bring Heights at San Gabriel to the fast-growing Georgetown area," said Paul Kwiatkowski, Austin Division President. "This community provides the best of both worlds-access to city convenience and the beauty of the Texas Hill Country, all paired with high-quality new construction and exceptional community amenities."

MORE ABOUT HEIGHTS AT SAN GABRIEL

Now selling from the $400s



Single-family homes

4 to 5 bedrooms, 2 to 3 bathrooms, 2-bay garages, up to 2,439 square feet

Amenities include trails, open space, playgrounds, and sports courts-with a planned pool

Convenient proximity to I-35 and SH 29

Close to hotspots like Wolf Ranch Town Center and Round Rock Premium Outlets Model for tour (Bristol plan)

Community Sales Center:

3113 Canyon River Lane

Georgetown, TX 78628

512.942.2300

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:

Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Texas.

How it works:



Shop homes at CenturyCommunities

Click "Buy Now" on any available home

Fill out a quick Buy Online form

Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at .

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS ) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and one of the highest-ranked homebuilders on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2025-consecutively awarded for a third year-and Newsweek's list of the World's Most Trustworthy Companies 2024. Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding - including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 17 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers mortgage, title, insurance brokerage, and escrow services in select markets through its Inspire Home Loans, Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and IHL Escrow subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit .

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.