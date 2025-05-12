Triumvirate Environmental And Life Science Cares Partner For Positive Impact

SOMERVILLE, Mass., May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Triumvirate Environmental is proud to announce its partnership with Life Science Cares. This partnership strengthens Triumvirate Environmental's commitment not only to life science organizations across the country but also to deserving communities throughout the United States.

Triumvirate Environmental, a leading provider of environmental services across North America, is excited about collaborating with Life Science Cares, a non-profit organization committed to activating the life sciences industry to best support the communities in which it operates. Both organizations are heavily involved in the life sciences industry, and this partnership will leverage both front- and back-end support to enact meaningful change and benefits for all involved.

This groundbreaking partnership will enable the life sciences community to access the best support available, in achieving day-to-day tasks, smashing long-term goals, and giving back to their communities. Triumvirate Environmental will collaborate closely with the team at Life Science Cares to determine the best ways to make an impact in the community and allocate financial and human resources where it will have the greatest impact. By leveraging its vast experience providing environmental, health, and safety (EHS) services to the life sciences industry, Triumvirate Environmental aims to empower both life science organizations and their communities alike in compliance, operational efficiency, safety, and equality.

"Partnering with Life Science Cares will strengthen Triumvirate Environmental's commitment to the communities in which we operate," says Christian Neelon, National Account Manager at Triumvirate Environmental and partnership coordinator with Life Science Cares. "This partnership will allow us to grow as an organization, volunteering and designating time to local non-profits and being more active in the life sciences community aside from providing services. Life Science Cares is a fantastic organization, and I cannot wait to see what else is in store for them-and for us-in 2025."

Founded in Boston, Life Science Cares operates through a locally driven model that harnesses the power of the life sciences community to make a direct, meaningful impact in their local area. The organization has expanded its presence across the US, with chapters now active in five major biotech clusters: Boston, San Francisco, Philadelphia, San Diego, and New York. Local leaders foster partnerships with local nonprofits and organizations to address critical community needs. Triumvirate Environmental is delighted to share that Thomas Aicardi, Executive Vice President, has joined Life Science Cares' Boston Board of Advisors to collaborate with like-minded individuals to create a meaningful impact in our local community.

"We're thrilled to partner with Triumvirate Environmental, whose commitment to social responsibility, sustainability, and community development aligns perfectly with our mission," says Sarah MacDonald, Life Science Cares CEO. "We are excited to amplify our impact together and continue to foster positive change in the communities we serve."

For more information about the partnership, contact Christian Neelon ([email protected] ) of Triumvirate Environmental or Lianna Kushi ([email protected] ) of Life Science Cares.

About Triumvirate Environmental

Passionate about people and dedicated to a safe, clean environment, Triumvirate Environmental has provided EHS services to world-renowned companies for more than 30 years. Their highly experienced specialists develop innovative EHS programs and sustainability solutions targeted to the unique needs and challenges of the life sciences industry in North America. Triumvirate Environmental's employees pride themselves on exceeding expectations; by taking the worry out of EHS, they enable companies to best support their communities and succeed at their business objectives. Learn more about Triumvirate Environmental at .

About Life Science Cares

Life Science Cares (LSC) activates the financial and human capital of the life sciences industry and partners with nonprofits to disrupt the cycle of poverty and inequality in our communities. Now operating in five US life science hubs (Boston, Philadelphia, San Diego, the San Francisco Bay Area, and New York), LSC has invested $20 million and tens of thousands of volunteer hours in community organizations providing access to basic needs, access to education or access to opportunity. Life Science Cares Switzerland, the first international LSC effort, launched in April 2024. Learn more at .

SOURCE Triumvirate Environmental

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED