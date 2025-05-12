Sing For Hope Pianos New York City 2025 To Unveil 15 New Works Of Art At Fosun Plaza

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The Sing for Hope Pianos program, recognized as one of the world's largest public arts initiatives, commissions local artists to create unique, playable works of art. Following the launch event, these Sing for Hope Pianos will be placed in public spaces across New York City for three weeks, inviting residents and visitors to engage with art and music in an interactive and spontaneous way. After their public residency, the Sing for Hope Pianos will find permanent homes in schools, hospitals, and community-based organizations throughout the city, extending their impact for years to come. Sing for Hope has become the world leader in public piano art programs, providing more pianos for under-resourced public schools than any other organization globally.

The June 9th unveiling at Fosun Plaza, 28 Liberty, will showcase a vibrant array of musical talent, including the dynamic Marching Cobras drumline, Broadway star Meecah (Hamilton), the acclaimed Ray Angry (of The Roots), captivating musical artist Nia Drummond (winner of the 2025 American Traditions Vocal Competition), masterful pianist Maxim Lando, and the inspiring Sing for Hope HandaHarmony Youth Chorus. Nathan Lucrezio (from Pirates! The Penzance Musical) will host the event, adding to the day's excitement.

"We are thrilled to bring the Sing for Hope Pianos back to New York City for another year of artistic celebration and community engagement," says Sing for Hope Co-Founder Camille Zamora. "The Sing for Hope Pianos transcend their function as musical instruments; they become catalysts for connection, sparking joy and fostering a sense of belonging in our shared public spaces. We are particularly grateful to our artist partners for their brilliant work, and to our generous supporters who help us bring this vision to life."

This year's 15 Sing for Hope Pianos have been transformed by the creative visions of talented Artist Partners: Diana Barnes, Vanessa Alvarez, Double Yolk, Rangoli Mittel, J.J. Gonzalez, Christopher Spinelli, Sally Chen, Naderson St. Pierre, Bendow, Gabriel Santiago, Kate Fauvelle, Shanice Figereux, Nick Stavrides, Yelena Del Carmine, and Colette Hardy. These artists, selected through a competitive process, have contributed diverse artistic styles and perspectives to this year's collection.

"Fosun Plaza at 28 Liberty is proud to host once again the Sing for Hope Pianos, an event that embodies the spirit of community and the power of art to transform public spaces," states Tom Costanzo, Fosun Global Partner and CEO of Four Trees Capital Management. "Sing for Hope's commitment to enriching the cultural landscape of Lower Manhattan aligns perfectly with our vision for the plaza as a vibrant hub for all."

"The Sing for Hope Pianos program provides a unique opportunity to connect people through the universal language of music and the transformative power of visual art," adds Sing for Hope Co-Founder Monica Yunus. "We invite everyone to join us at Fosun Plaza on June 9th to celebrate these incredible works of art and experience the magic of Sing for Hope."

For more information about the Sing for Hope Pianos NYC: 2025, please visit singforhope/pianos/newyorkcity .

About Sing for Hope

Sing for Hope harnesses the power of the arts to create a better world. Our creative programs bring hope, healing, and connection to millions of people in hospitals, schools, care facilities, refugee camps, transit hubs, and public spaces worldwide. A non-profit organization founded in New York City in response to the events of 9/11, Sing for Hope partners with hundreds of community-based organizations, mobilizes thousands of artists in creative service, and produces artist-created Sing for Hope Pianos across the US and around the world. The official Cultural Partner of the World Summit of Nobel Peace Laureates, Sing for Hope champions art for all because we believe the arts have an unmatched capacity to uplift, unite, and heal.

Sing for Hope's work is made possible by the Sing for Hope Founders' Circle: The International Foundation for Arts and Culture (Dr. Haruhisa Handa, Sing for Hope Global Patron), The Arnhold Foundation in loving memory of Sissy and Henry Arnhold, The Thea Petschek Iervolino Foundation, The Anna-Maria & Stephen Kellen Foundation, Jacqueline Novogratz and Chris Anderson, Pershing Square Philanthropies, The Seedlings Foundation, and Ann Ziff; The National Endowment for the Arts; New York State Council on the Arts; Fosun International; and the generosity of donors like you. Learn more at singforhope .

About 28 Liberty

28 Liberty, at the heart of downtown NYC, is the go-to destination in Lower Manhattan for recreation and best-in-class dining. The office tower's 2.5-acre Fosun Plaza hosts a variety of community events throughout the year, from food festivals to arts programs to educational experiences and more. The 38,000-square-foot penthouse is home to restaurateur Danny Meyer's latest endeavor, Manhattan, a restaurant and bar with sweeping panoramic views of the NYC skyline, and featuring a multifunctional event space accommodating up to 800 guests at three simultaneous gatherings. Alamo Drafthouse Cinema and Court 16 are among the tenants of the new 200,000-square-foot retail space at the base of the building. Whether exploring the latest cultural event or sipping cocktails at sunset from the 60th floor, 28 Liberty always offers something new to discover.

About Fosun

Founded in 1992, Fosun is a global innovation-driven consumer group dedicated to providing high-quality products and services for families around the world in Health, Happiness, Wealth, and Intelligent Manufacturing segments. In 2007, Fosun International Limited was listed on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (stock code: 00656). In 2023, Fosun further strengthened its global operations across various industries, with total revenue reaching RMB198.2 billion and overseas revenue reaching RMB89.20 billion. Presently, Fosun International is rated AA by MSCI ESG Ratings.

Media Contact:

Jennifer Register

Chief of Staff, Sing for Hope

[email protected]

515-708-0324

SOURCE Sing for Hope