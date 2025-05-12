123Invent Inventor Develops New Vehicle Security System (MBQ-823)

PITTSBURGH, May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new vehicle security system that would offer a high level of protection against thieves who hot-wire or obtains car keys," said an inventor, from Bronx, N.Y., "so I invented the A A I D (AUTO ACCESS I D). My design would help prevent amateur and professional thieves from attempting to steal a vehicle."

The invention provides enhanced vehicular security. In doing so, it protects against vehicle theft. As a result, it provides added security and peace of mind. The invention features a user-friendly and reliable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners.

The A A I D (AUTO ACCESS I D) is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit . Or contact Noel Smith at 347-271-6033 or email [email protected] .

SOURCE InventHelp

