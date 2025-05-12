Proctology Institute Orange County Launches Virtual Consultations For Discreet, Expert Care At Home

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This new service is designed to provide relief and answers for individuals experiencing discomfort or uncertainty about conditions such as hemorrhoids, anal fissures, anal skin tags, anal warts, rectal bleeding, or anal pain. By leveraging secure, HIPAA-compliant video technology, patients who live far away can now receive expert diagnosis and guidance where an in-person visit may not be available.

"We understand that seeking care for sensitive health issues can be daunting," said Dr. Maz Ghodsian, Founder and Medical Director of Proctology Institute Orange County. Dr. Ghodsian is the only practicing Board Certified Proctologist in California who has completed a residency in proctology. "Our virtual consultations are designed to provide compassionate, expert care in a discreet and convenient manner, ensuring patients receive the attention they need without added stress."

Key Features of the Virtual Consultation Service:

Expert Access: Consult with board-certified proctologist specializing in conditions such as hemorrhoids, anal fissures, anal skin tags, and more.

Convenient Scheduling: Appointments available same-day or same-week, including evenings and weekends if necessary.

Affordable Care: Virtual consultations are priced at $99.95, with photo consults and image analysis available for $39.95.

Insurance: Patients receive detailed insurance documentation (Superbill) to submit for potential reimbursement from their insurance providers.

Comprehensive Services: In addition to virtual consultations, Proctology Institute offers in-office treatments, including laser hemorrhoid therapy, sclerosing injections, anal skin tag removal, and comprehensive STD/STI testing.

Proctology Institute Orange County is renowned for its patient-centered approach, offering personalized treatment plans and utilizing the latest minimally invasive techniques to ensure optimal outcomes. Proctology Institute's commitment to excellence has earned it a reputation as one of the most trusted proctology practices in Southern California.

To schedule a virtual consultation or learn more about the services offered, visit or call (714) 467-2438.

About Proctology Institute Orange County:

Located in Huntington Beach, Proctology Institute Orange County specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of anorectal conditions, including hemorrhoids, anal fissures, anal skin tags, perianal dermatology issues, and more. Led by Dr. Maz Ghodsian, Proctology Institute is dedicated to providing compassionate, expert care tailored to each patient's unique needs.

Proctology Institute Orange County

Dr. Maz Ghodsian

18900 Beach Blvd., #101

Huntington Beach, CA 92648

(714) 467-2438



