Thousands Of Employees Gain Edge As ERG Secures EFMD's LIFT Learning Impact Certification

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eurasian Resources Group Corporate University (ERG CU), ERG's training branch, has successfully attained EFMD's LIFT Learning Impact Certification, the first such distinction in Kazakhstan and Central Eurasia.The recognition is awarded by the European Foundation for Management Development (EFMD), an international organization dedicated to advancing excellence in management education and corporate learning.It validates ERG CU's proprietary impact-focused approach to in-company education, which includes simulator-based training for heavy-duty mining trucks, augmented-reality welder training, and program focused on leadership development, among others.The ERG Corporate University was established in 2023 on the basis of ERG's Unified Training Center to centralize and digitize the process of supporting its employees' preparedness.Since its foundation, it has trained tens of thousands of employees of the company."Our people are at the centre of our strategy, and their education is important for our present and our future. In the end, we move forward only bypeople," said Shukhrat Ibragimov, CEO of ERG."Training 54,000 colleagues in just two years and securing EFMD LIFT so early into its trajectory shows how seriously we are taking, precisely, our people's future," he added.

Through those programs and similar initiatives by the ERG Corporate University, the company channels continuous learning into operational excellence and community development.

