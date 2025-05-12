Valuation Expert Eric Schneider To Speak At IRWA's 2025 Education Conference In Virginia Beach

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Schneider Valuation Consultants, Inc. is pleased to announce that founder Eric Schneider, a nationally recognized appraisal expert in right-of-way and eminent domain matters, will be a featured speaker at the 2025 International Right of Way Association (IRWA) Education Conference, taking place June 1–4 in Virginia Beach, Virginia.Hosted annually, the IRWA Education Conference brings together industry leaders-including eminent domain attorneys, acquisition professionals, and real estate appraisers-for four days of professional development and networking. Schneider's session will address how public agencies and private property owners can identify and engage the right valuation expert when faced with property acquisitions.“As the appraisal industry continues to change, it's critical for agencies, landowners, and legal counsel to work with appraisal professionals who understand the right of way valuation process,” said Schneider.“I'm honored to contribute to this year's conference and look forward to sharing practical guidance and lessons learned.”With over 15 years of experience, Eric Schneider has provided expert valuation services in complex litigation matters. He is often retained as an appraisal expert in eminent domain cases and is widely known for his expertise in the valuation of partial takings, easements, and other real property interests.The 2025 IRWA Conference is expected to draw professionals from across the U.S. and internationally, offering dozens of sessions led by respected practitioners from across the infrastructure and land acquisition spectrum.For more information on the conference, visit . For media inquiries, please contact ....About Schneider Valuation Consultants, Inc.Schneider Valuation Consultants, Inc. is a valuation firm headquartered in San Diego, providing expert appraisal services and litigation support nationwide. The firm specializes in matters involving eminent domain and complex land valuations.

