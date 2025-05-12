Rachel Deelynn Selected As Sole U.S. Artist For Prestigious International Music Festival

Pop/rock sensation, Rachel DeeLynn and her band

- - Chadwick Easton, Melody Maker MagazineNASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Out of thousands of applicants across the United States , rising pop/rock sensation Rachel DeeLynn has been chosen as the only American artist to represent the U.S. at the upcoming Chengdu Youth Music and Arts Festival in July 2025. The festival will feature talent from over 50 countries and is recognized as one of Asia's premier cultural events for emerging artists.Rachel is a Grammy considered artist and songwriter with three number ones under her belt for her recent single“CAN YOU HEAR ME NOW?”DeeLynn's latest worldwide radio single,“Egomaniac!” is at number 14 on the Euro top 100 charts.Rachel and her band will perform at the festival's main event as well as several additional venues throughout Chengdu, serving as cultural ambassadors through music. Following the performances, Rachel and colleague,Thornton Cline, award-winning CEO of Clinetel/Sony Records - will lead a three-day music songwriting masterclass for approximately 30 students, further fostering international collaboration and artistic growth.The tour presents a unique opportunity for an exclusive media sponsor . A TV, radio, or cable network partner or print/news publication parter will receive exclusive interview rights with Rachel DeeLynn and Thornton Cline, both prior to departure and upon return, offering powerful and inspiring content with global resonance. All sponsorships will be handled through Benefit Concerts of America Inc. - making your donation 100% tax deductible.Interested sponsors may contact [Thornton Cline | Clinetel Records(615) 573-4880 ...or Gary Wood | Benefit Concerts of America(605) 760-3241 ...] to discuss partnership opportunities.

