Zenith Cafe Hosts Intimate London Showcase At Gibson Garage To Spotlight Rising Talent

Zenith Cafe hosted an intimate London showcase at Gibson Garage, featuring acoustic sets from Gareth Dunlop, Danny Addison, and Nathan O'Regan.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Independent record label Zenith Cafe brought its artist-first ethos to the heart of the capital last night with an exclusive industry showcase at the iconic Gibson Garage, London. The event celebrated the label's momentum going into 2025, with live acoustic performances from three of its standout artists: Gareth Dunlop, Danny Addison, and Nathan O'Regan.

Held in the basement performance space beneath Gibson's flagship showroom, the evening offered a stripped-back, intimate experience for a packed room of industry guests. Each artist performed a concise three-song set, highlighting the breadth of talent nurtured by the Cambridge-based label.

Label representatives Sophie and Laura opened the night with a heartfelt introduction, sharing insight into the label's current direction and growth, before introducing each artist.

Gareth Dunlop performed selections from his latest album 'Welcome to the House of I Don't Know', a critically acclaimed release nominated for Album of the Year at the 2024 Northern Ireland Music Prize. He was followed by multi-instrumentalist and composer Danny Addison, whose emotive performance underscored his reputation as a thoughtful and cinematic songwriter, and an artist that's really going to have a spotlight on him this year. Closing the night was Nathan O'Regan, whose debut EP 'Uncovered Vol. 1' has quickly established him as one to watch within the UK folk and roots scene.

Each artist performed using Gibson and Epiphone acoustic guitars, generously provided by the venue, adding an authentic connection to the legendary setting. Guests departed with branded Zenith Cafe records and publishing tote bags, filled with a curated selection of music releases, including CDs, vinyl, and cassettes.

Now under the leadership of the second generation of the Turner family, Zenith Cafe continues to build on its legacy as a progressive, independent label with a strong focus on artist development, creative collaboration, and global sync opportunities. With a roster achieving growing international success, and a renewed commitment to live performance and publishing, Zenith Cafe is firmly positioned as one of the UK's most exciting independent music entities heading into the next year.

