Laser-Focused: High-Performance Tactical Accessories Company Acquired In A Precision Deal Brokered By Website Closers

- said a spokesperson for Clover Acquisition LLCTAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- After a long but fruitful negotiation, HiLight Tactical , a U.S.-based private label eCommerce brand and long-standing leader in weapon-mounted lights and laser sights, has been successfully acquired by Clover Acquisition LLC.In a strategically executed sale facilitated by Website Closers , the world's largest Tech & Internet business brokerage, Justin Harris, the experienced broker who swiftly met the seller's goals of finding the right buyer and closing without financing contingencies, was able to find middle ground and successfully find the perfect buyer for the company.Since its inception, HiLight Tactical has illuminated the tactical and personal defense space for over a decade. Headquartered in Durham, North Carolina, the company specializes in high-performance tactical accessories-primarily laser sights and tactical flashlights-and maintains a catalog of approximately 44 SKUs.HiLight's customer base includes law enforcement agencies, hunters, military professionals, airsoft competitors, and self-defense enthusiasts, all of whom rely on the brand for durability, accuracy, and reliability.A Transaction Aligned with Speed and StrategyFor HiLight Tactical LLC, the primary objective was twofold: to move the business quickly and to identify a qualified buyer without the need for external financing. Website Closers broker Justin Harris delivered on both fronts, executing a deal with precision and ensuring a seamless transition to new ownership."The seller had a very specific vision for this exit-timely, clean, and with a buyer who understood the tactical market," said Justin Harris, broker at Website Closers. "We found that in Clover Acquisition LLC, whose team was fully aligned with the seller's timeline and didn't require any third-party financing. It was a smooth, well-matched transaction that checked every box."Continuing A Strong Brand in a Specialized MarketHiLight Tactical has built a reputation in the tactical gear space by focusing on precision engineering, affordability, and real-world performance. Its products are widely used by professionals and outdoor sports enthusiasts alike, with many designs tailored for both rail-mounted firearms and concealed carry solutions.A Bright Future Under New OwnershipClover Acquisition LLC plans to maintain the brand's strong market positioning while exploring growth opportunities in adjacent product lines and international markets. The acquisition is expected to strengthen Clover's footprint in the tactical and personal defense industry."HiLight Tactical has established a loyal following and a rock-solid product line," said a spokesperson for Clover Acquisition LLC. "We're excited to build on that legacy, continue delivering exceptional tactical solutions, and broaden our reach across global eCommerce and retail channels."With this sale, HiLight Tactical is expected to continue serving both new and old customers with the same brand of quality that made them a household name. Congratulations to everyone involved in this successful transition!Broker ContactJustin Harris/broker/justin-harris/205-222-7099ABOUT WEBSITE CLOSERSAs the world's largest Full Service Tech & Internet Mergers & Acquisitions Brokerage, Website Closers is dedicated to providing M&A Services to a wide range of private companies from as small as $1 Million to as large as $1 Billion across the globe, including Technology, Software, Internet, eCommerce, Amazon, and other Digital companies.

