Winners Announced In The Eleventh Annual Zeidman Awards

Zeidman Award

Bob Zeidman with the 2025 Zeidman Award winners

California Middle School Students Honored for Outstanding Accomplishments in Engineering and Science

- Lee FelsensteinLAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Bob Zeidman , inventor, entrepreneur, and author, is proud to announce the winners of the eleventh annual Zeidman Awards. The awards recognize middle school students in the Santa Clara Valley who demonstrate an advanced knowledge of electronics or computer programming to solve challenges in a unique and efficient manner. The winners are chosen entirely on merit.The award recipients were selected from entries in the 2025 Synopsys Science & Technology Championship , where hundreds of students from Santa Clara County, California displayed their projects and explained them to the five judges who then each selected one or two favorite projects. Zeidman then interviewed the students behind these projects and selected the winners.“These students' achievements are impressive,” said Zeidman Award judge Lee Felsenstein , a pioneer in personal computers and social networks.“They are mastering electronics, software, and systems. I'm looking forward to the exciting technological future that this generation will create.”Zeidman specifically wants to thank the volunteers from the Santa Clara Valley Science and Engineering Fair Association who run this great event each year. He'd also like to thank this year's Zeidman Award judges: Jeffrey Ullman, Shasha Jumbe, Mike Ivanov, Lee Felsenstein, and Nick Erndt.Awards included cash prizes, a dinner for the students with Zeidman and the award judges at the famous Buck's of Woodside, an historic gathering place for Silicon Valley pioneers and investors. Each winner also received a signed copy of Zeidman's book, Just Enough Electronics to Impress Your Friends and Colleagues! The winners are:First Place.Annette Rahardja, Challenger School, Almaden, San Jose, for the project Energy Without Limits: Wireless Induction ChargingSecond Place.Gaogao Lang, Stratford Middle School, Milpitas, for the project Smart Irrigate: Efficient Watering For Thriving PlantsThird Place.Riddhiman Satish Deshmukh, Challenger School, Sunnyvale, for the project A Novel Algorithm for Optimal Detection of Eczema in Children Via Convolutional Neural NetworksAbout Bob ZeidmanBob Zeidman is the creator of the field of software forensics and is an author, inventor, and entrepreneur whose ventures include Zeidman Consulting and Software Analysis and Forensic Engineering. Bob holds 28 patents, has founded over 10 companies, and earned degrees in physics and electrical engineering from Cornell University and Stanford University.

