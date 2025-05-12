OSV Celebrates The Election Of Pope Leo XIV

HUNTINGTON, Ind., May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors, senior leadership, and staff of Our Sunday Visitor (OSV), in union with the Catholic Church around the world and especially here in the United States, rejoices in the election of Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost as Pope Leo XIV, the 267th occupant of the Chair of Saint Peter, and prays for the success of his pontificate.

"When Fr. John Francis Noll founded Our Sunday Visitor in Huntington, Indiana, in 1912, I am sure he would have been delighted to know that, a little over a century later, the College of Cardinals would elect a pope not just from America, but from the heartland of the Midwest," said OSV CEO Kyle Hamilton. "Through OSV's unique publishing agreements with the Vatican and the USCCB, we look forward to bringing the writings of Pope Leo XIV to Catholics in the United States and beyond."

"For the first American pope to take the name of Leo at this moment in history seems providential," noted OSV Publisher Scott P. Richert. "The Church in the United States strongly embraced the social teaching of Pope Leo XIII in his encyclical Rerum Novarum, creating more just economic and political institutions nationwide, while also experiencing massive growth in numbers and influence in America in the first half of the 20th century. Let us pray that Pope Leo XIV inspires a similar resurgence today in the Church in the United States, which is already growing as a result of the National Eucharistic Revival."

On May 16, OSV Books will release Pope Leo XIV, the first and most comprehensive introduction to the 267th pope, which also details the global challenges Pope Leo faces in succeeding Pope Francis as Bishop of Rome. Written by Jesús Colina, a prominent Spanish journalist based in Rome, Pope Leo XIV can be preordered on OSVBooks .

OSV invites the faithful to visit the websites for OSV News, the premier Catholic news service in the United States, and Our Sunday Visitor magazine for comprehensive coverage of, and thoughtful reflection on, this historic moment in the life of the Church, leading up to Pope Leo XIV's inauguration Mass on May 18. Visit and for ongoing updates.

ABOUT OSV

As the leading Catholic publisher in the United States, OSV provides products and solutions to more than nine of every ten Catholic parishes and every Catholic diocese in the country. Founded in 1912 by Father John Francis Noll, the company continues to serve the Church through a wide range of products and services. From daily and monthly publications, to software solutions, fundraising and consulting services, curriculum products, trade books, and parish publications, OSV helps individual Catholics, families, parishes, and dioceses to grow closer to Christ and contribute to the growth and vitality of his Church in the world. A not-for-profit Catholic organization, OSV has been supporting the needs of the Church for over a century. Learn more at .

SOURCE Our Sunday Visitor

