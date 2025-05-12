Former City Of Chicago Emergency Management Chief And Federal Security Executive Andrew Velasquez III Joins Sierra Public Safety Group As Senior Vice President
CHICAGO, May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sierra Public Safety Group, LLC, a premier provider of innovative public safety technology solutions, today announced the appointment of Andrew Velasquez III as Senior Vice President of Operations and Development. This strategic hire brings exceptional leadership with extensive local, state, and federal government experience to Sierra's executive team.
In his new role, Velasquez will spearhead strategic initiatives, optimize operational performance, and accelerate the growth of Sierra's comprehensive solution portfolio for public safety agencies.
Velasquez brings over three decades of distinguished experience at the highest levels of public service, having served in presidentially appointed, gubernatorial, and mayoral positions. His career encompasses leadership of large-scale, complex operations across law enforcement, emergency management, homeland security, and aviation sectors.
"Andrew's exceptional background in government operations and his proven leadership in public safety make him an invaluable addition to our executive team," said Jose F. Sierra, CEO of Sierra Public Safety Group. "His unique perspective will be instrumental as we continue to develop smarter, more integrated solutions that help public safety agencies protect their communities more effectively."
Prior to joining Sierra Public Safety Group, Velasquez served as:
-
Account Executive at IEM, providing strategic counsel to government clients on emergency and homeland security initiatives
Executive Director of Chicago's Office of Emergency Management and Communications
Leading executive in aviation security and operations
"I am honored to join Sierra Public Safety Group at such a pivotal time for public safety technology," said Velasquez. "Throughout my career, I've witnessed firsthand how the right technologies and strategies can transform agencies' capabilities. I look forward to leveraging my experience to help Sierra deliver solutions that make a meaningful difference for public safety professionals and the communities they serve."
This appointment underscores Sierra Public Safety Group's commitment to assembling a leadership team with exceptional industry expertise and a shared dedication to advancing public safety through innovative technology solutions.
About Sierra Public Safety Group, LLC
Sierra Public Safety Group is a certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and trusted IT support and consulting firm built on over 20 years of proven industry expertise. Led by seasoned professionals, the firm is recognized for delivering pragmatic solutions, innovative thinking, and exceptional service tailored to the unique challenges of today's public safety technology landscape.
Media Contact:
Eve Rodriguez Montoya
773-908-0672 cell
[email protected]
