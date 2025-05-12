123Invent Inventor Develops Improved Design For A Screw (HBR-568)
PITTSBURGH, May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a modified screw to help keep it secured and in place over time," said an inventor, from Baxley, Ga., "so I invented the A W DEVICE. My design prevents the hassle associated with screws coming loose and backing out."
The invention provides an improved design for a screw. In doing so, it offers an effective way to keep wood/metal screws locked and in place. As a result, it prevents loosening of screws over time. Additionally, the invention features a durable design that is easy to use, and it can be used with various material types such as wood, metal, cement, plastic, etc.
The A W DEVICE is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit . Or contact Aaron Wade at 912-670-1301 or email [email protected] .
