Navigating The UK's Robust Welfare System: Insights & Overviews 2025

Dublin, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Employee Benefits in the UK 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides in-depth industry analysis, information, and insights of the employee benefits in the UK, including an overview of the state and compulsory benefits in the UK, detailed information about the private benefits in the UK, insights on various central institutions responsible for the administration of the different branches of social security and the regulatory framework of the employee benefits in the UK.

The UK has one of the most comprehensive and well-established welfare systems in the world. It is predominantly controlled by the social security system.

Welfare benefits in the United Kingdom are disbursed under various schemes, such as cash benefits, healthcare, education, childcare housing, and personal social services. Cash benefits are classified into three subgroups: national insurance; means-tested; and non-contributory benefits.

Key Highlights



HM Revenue & Customs, the Department for Business, Energy, and Industrial Strategy (BEIS), and the National Health Service are responsible for the functioning of the overall social security system.

A person's national insurance contribution is determined based on their income.

An insured person who is unemployed or unable to work and whose benefits have been exhausted is entitled to a credited contribution. In the UK, employers offer supplementary retirement benefits through occupational, company, or workplace pension schemes under Pillar II.

