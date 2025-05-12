Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Hydrogen Tanks Market Forecast Report 2025-2030: Burgeoning Opportunities In Growing Adoption In Military And Defense Sectors, & Emergence Of Lightweight Composite Material-Based Hydrogen Tanks


2025-05-12 11:01:08
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) As demand for green hydrogen rises, hydrogen tanks become crucial for storage in transportation, industrial, and power sectors. North America emerges as the third-largest market, with strong investment in infrastructure and clean energy. Above 500 bar pressure tanks are integral for high-demand applications like FCEVs. Major players like Worthington Enterprises and Hexagon Purus are leading innovation. The report details market drivers, challenges, product developments, and competitive strategies.

Dublin, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hydrogen Tanks Market by Tank Type (Type 1, Type 2, Type 3, Type 4), Material Type (Metal, Composite), Pressure (Below 250 Bar 250 to 500 Bar, Above 500 Bar), Application (Stationary Storage, Fuel Tank, Transportation), & Region - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The hydrogen tanks market is set to soar, with an estimated valuation of USD 1.37 Billion in 2025, projected to reach USD 3.78 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 22.5% from 2025 to 2030.

The report offers a thorough examination of growth influencers such as key drivers, constraints, challenges, and opportunities. It provides an in-depth analysis of industry players, detailing their business strategies, solutions, product launches, mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and agreements. This extends to assessing the competitive landscape, aiding both market leaders and new entrants in formulating effective go-to-market strategies and understanding the market pulse.

This surge is largely driven by the global pivot toward clean energy and the expanding green hydrogen economy. As governments and businesses emphasize sustainability and carbon reduction, hydrogen emerges as a premier solution for decarbonizing transportation, industrial, and power sectors. Its role as an efficient clean energy carrier is particularly pronounced in the push for green hydrogen storage solutions, spurring innovation and investments in high-pressure hydrogen tank storage techniques.

Above 500 bar pressure hydrogen tanks hold significant market share.

The demand for hydrogen tanks capable of withstanding pressures over 500 bar is substantial, especially given their role in high-demand applications like transportation and industry. As fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs) and heavy-duty applications such as buses and trucks become more prevalent, there's a pressing need for high-pressure tanks. Storing hydrogen at such pressures ensures a compact, energy-dense fuel source, crucial for ultra-long-range vehicles and industries with stringent standards.

North America: A key region in the hydrogen tanks market.

North America stands as the third largest regional market, propelled by heightened investments in hydrogen infrastructure and significant governmental support for clean energy initiatives. The US and Canada are leading advancements in hydrogen production, with their respective focuses on fuel cell vehicles and green hydrogen production. The region's robust automotive industry, with key players funneling investments into hydrogen fuel cell technologies, amplifies the demand for advanced hydrogen storage solutions.

Key Insights Offered:

  • Analysis of market drivers, including the rising demand for fuel cell electric vehicles and clean energy, along with challenges such as the high cost of composite-based tanks.
  • Insights into upcoming technological innovations and service launches in the hydrogen tanks sector.
  • Market development trends across regions, highlighting lucrative markets and investment opportunities.
  • Comprehensive competitive assessment of key industry players, focusing on growth strategies and offerings.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 243
Forecast Period 2025 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1.37 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.78 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 22.5%
Regions Covered Global


Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Growing Demand for Clean Energy Solutions
  • Increasing Demand for Hydrogen Fuel-Cell Vehicles
  • Growing Government Investments & Initiatives

Restraints

  • High Cost of Composite-based Tanks
  • Safety Concerns and Regulations

Opportunities

  • Growing Adoption of Hydrogen Tanks in Military and Defense Sector
  • Emergence of Lightweight Composite Material-based Hydrogen Tanks

Challenges

  • Lack of Hydrogen Refueling Stations
  • Capital-Intensive Production

Case Studies

  • Swagelok and Luxfer Gas Cylinders Collaborated for Hydrogen Fuel Solutions
  • Nproxx's Innovative Hydrogen Storage Solutions to Revolutionize Public Transportation
  • Worthington Enterprises Partnered with Stokota to Design and Manufacture Compressed Hydrogen Transport Technology

Company Profiles

  • Worthington Enterprises
  • Luxfer Gas Cylinders
  • Hexagon Purus
  • Quantum Fuel Systems LLC
  • Faber Industrie S.P.A.
  • Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd.
  • Beijing Tianhai Industry Co. Ltd.
  • Composites Advanced Technologies, LLC (Catec Gases)
  • Nproxx
  • Tenaris
  • Opmobility
  • Umoe Advanced Composites
  • Cimc Enric Holdings Limited
  • Doosan Mobility Innovation
  • Advanced Structural Technologies
  • Bnh Gas Tanks
  • Calvera Hydrogen
  • Mahytec
  • Steelhead Composites, Inc.
  • Bayotech
  • Ecs Composite
  • Advanced Material Systems Co.
  • Vako GmbH & Co. KG
  • Alsafe Company
  • Voith GmbH & Co. KGaA

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

  • Hydrogen Tanks Market
