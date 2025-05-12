CAPA (Corrective And Preventative Action) Online Training Course (July 18, 2025) | Master The Art Of CAPA Documentation And Implementation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Enhance your compliance in pharma, biotech, device, and animal health industries with this CAPA course. Learn CAPA methodology, tools for process efficiency, and address inspection findings. Gain 6 CPD hours and a completion certificate. Optimize your CAPA quality system today.

Dublin, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "CAPA (Corrective and Preventative Action) Training Course (ONLINE EVENT: July 18, 2025)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In today's highly regulated pharma, biotech, device and animal health industries, it is essential to use the most efficient processes and ensure compliance with an active corrective and preventive action (CAPA) system.

CAPA procedures are a frequent focus of regulatory inspectors and evidence will be required at any future inspections that CAPA actions have been implemented.

This course will provide you with an understanding of how to improve your processes and implement and document an effective CAPA quality system. The programme will include discussion of CAPA examples and case studies to enhance course learning.

Benefits of attending



Understand CAPA methodology and documentation

Learn tools and techniques to help make your existing processes more efficient and compliant

Discover how you can address inspection findings using CAPA and process improvement Share best practices for CAPA

Certifications:



CPD: 6 hours for your records Certificate of completion

Who Should Attend:

This course has been specifically designed for those working in the pharma, biotech, device or animal health industries who are involved in process improvement and CAPA requirements.

Course Agenda:

Why is CAPA important?

Best practice for CAPA

CAPA methodology and documentation



Identification

Evaluation

Investigation

Analysis

Action plan

Implementation - execute the action plan, eg stakeholder analysis, the transition curve

Follow-up - verify and assess the effectiveness of the CAPA Finding(s)

Diagnosing process improvement

Using problem diagnosis (eg 'root cause' analysis) to understand why processes are unwieldy and help facilitate how to resolve inspection and audit findings

Developing options for process improvement and CAPA



Being more creative in problem solving of process simplification issues

Flowcharts

Evaluation of the attractiveness/likely difficulty of changes Continuous improvement - an invaluable approach for improving the implementation of regulatory change

Planning and implementation in process improvements and CAPA



Project managing process improvements and CAPA

Managing the change and people issues Managing the stakeholders involved (stakeholder analysis)

For more information about this training course visit

