CAPA (Corrective And Preventative Action) Online Training Course (July 18, 2025) | Master The Art Of CAPA Documentation And Implementation

CAPA (Corrective And Preventative Action) Online Training Course
In today's highly regulated pharma, biotech, device and animal health industries, it is essential to use the most efficient processes and ensure compliance with an active corrective and preventive action (CAPA) system.
CAPA procedures are a frequent focus of regulatory inspectors and evidence will be required at any future inspections that CAPA actions have been implemented.
This course will provide you with an understanding of how to improve your processes and implement and document an effective CAPA quality system. The programme will include discussion of CAPA examples and case studies to enhance course learning.
Benefits of attending
- Understand CAPA methodology and documentation Learn tools and techniques to help make your existing processes more efficient and compliant Discover how you can address inspection findings using CAPA and process improvement Share best practices for CAPA
Certifications:
- CPD: 6 hours for your records Certificate of completion
Who Should Attend:
This course has been specifically designed for those working in the pharma, biotech, device or animal health industries who are involved in process improvement and CAPA requirements.
Course Agenda:
Why is CAPA important?
Best practice for CAPA
CAPA methodology and documentation
- Identification Evaluation Investigation Analysis Action plan Implementation - execute the action plan, eg stakeholder analysis, the transition curve Follow-up - verify and assess the effectiveness of the CAPA Finding(s)
Diagnosing process improvement
- Using problem diagnosis (eg 'root cause' analysis) to understand why processes are unwieldy and help facilitate how to resolve inspection and audit findings
Developing options for process improvement and CAPA
- Being more creative in problem solving of process simplification issues Flowcharts Evaluation of the attractiveness/likely difficulty of changes Continuous improvement - an invaluable approach for improving the implementation of regulatory change
Planning and implementation in process improvements and CAPA
- Project managing process improvements and CAPA Managing the change and people issues Managing the stakeholders involved (stakeholder analysis)
