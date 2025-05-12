ASEA Global Unveils Comprehensive Wellness Solutions Presented By Thiru, Singapore

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SINGAPORE, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASEA Global, a world leader in cellular health and redox-based wellness innovation, proudly unveils a robust lineup of wellness solutions-headlined by, its most advanced product to date. Presented by Thiru Marimuthu, this announcement marks a significant milestone in ASEA's mission to empower health through cutting-edge cellular science.









ASEA Global Unveils Comprehensive Wellness Solutions with Emphasis on REDOXGold

Pioneering Cellular Health through Innovative Products



Thiru Marimuthu Presenting the ASEA Global , a leader in cellular health innovation, offers a range of products designed to enhance overall well-being. Their offerings include the ASEA Redox Supplement, which delivers active redox signaling molecules to support cellular health and function; the RENU Advanced skincare system, leveraging redox technology to improve skin appearance and health; and specialized supplements like REDOXMind, REDOXMood, and REDOXEnergy, each targeting cognitive function, emotional well-being, and sustained energy, respectively. ASEA's commitment to quality is evident in their rigorous testing and validation processes, ensuring each product meets high standards of efficacy and safety. By focusing on cellular health, ASEA empowers individuals to take charge of their wellness with scientifically backed solutions. Shop With Thiru Marimuthu

REDOXGold: The Pinnacle of Cellular Health



REDOXGold is formulated to support the body's natural redox signaling processes, which are crucial for cellular communication and function. By enhancing these processes, REDOXGold aims to promote overall health, vitality, and resilience against daily stressors. This product stands as a testament to ASEA's dedication to cutting-edge research and development in the field of cellular health.



Key Benefits of REDOXGold:



Rapid relief from discomfort and tension.

Reduction of stress caused by overexertion.

Eases strain and tightness for improved flexibility. Supports faster muscle recovery with soothing effects.



The development of REDOXGold was made possible through collaborations with top global research institutions, including the University of Bath (UK) and the University of Western Sydney (Australia) . These partnerships led to groundbreaking discoveries on how elemental gold acts as a catalyst for ASEA's redox signaling molecules. Studies revealed that incorporating real gold enhances reduction-oxidation (redox) processes and increases Nrf2 production , a crucial factor in cellular defense and repair.

Comprehensive Product Lineup



In addition to REDOXGold, ASEA offers a suite of products tailored to address various aspects of health and wellness:



Essentials Bundle : This curated collection provides a comprehensive approach to daily health, combining key ASEA products to support overall well-being.

ASEA Redox Supplement : A foundational product that delivers active redox signaling molecules, supporting cellular health and function.

Intensive REDOX Serum : A topical serum designed to rejuvenate and revitalize the skin by harnessing the power of redox signaling.

Clay Mask : Formulated to detoxify and purify the skin, this mask utilizes natural ingredients to promote a clear and radiant complexion.

RENU Advanced : A skincare system that leverages redox technology to improve skin appearance and health.

REDOXMind : A supplement aimed at enhancing cognitive function, focus, and mental clarity.

REDOXMood : Formulated to support emotional well-being, this product helps manage stress and promote a positive mood. REDOXEnergy : Designed to provide sustained energy without the crash, supporting physical performance and endurance.



Commitment to Quality and Innovation

ASEA's dedication to quality is evident in their rigorous testing and validation processes, ensuring that each product meets the highest standards of efficacy and safety. By focusing on cellular health, ASEA addresses wellness at its foundation, offering products that empower individuals to take charge of their health.

About ASEA Global



Founded on principles of integrity and innovation, ASEA Global is committed to delivering products that make a tangible difference in people's lives. Through continuous research and a focus on cellular health, ASEA remains at the forefront of the wellness industry, providing solutions that are both cutting-edge and rooted in science.



For more information on REDOXGold and ASEA's full product line Contact Mr.Thiru +6594551676 Or Register Here & Please Visit Thiru Marimuthu's Facebook page & View the Asea Athletes Videos on Youtube



Media Contact

Organization : Synergy Global Enterprise LLC

Contact Person : Gopi Divecha

Website :

Email : ...

Contact Number : +6586940671

Address : 111 North Bridge Road #21-01 Peninsula Plaza, Singapore 179098



