Inch & Co Revitalizing The Housing Market

YORK, PA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The construction of luxury apartments has been a controversial topic within the last few years. Inch & Co has been tied into this conversation, as they are building more multi-family homes in Pennsylvania and North Carolina.Are they truly needed?How will they affect the locals or the economy?Many have ventured a guess that it will drive up the price of housing, create an affordability crisis of local tenants, and drive out lower-cost housing. However, the data shows the opposite effect; building more multi-family units is creating more affordable housing.How can that be true?According to Vicki Been, a New York University law professor and faculty director of the Furman Center for Real Estate and Urban Policy,“Adding supply either decreases rents or slow the growth of rents.”Increasing the supply of the housing market will in turn drop the price. When more expensive housing is created, it creates a shift in the housing market. Renters that can afford the larger price tags move into the new builds, which leaves the more affordable rentals open for tenants that couldn't budget for the new builds.Inch&Co has been adding to this solution in its recent years. Since 2018, Inch has built nine multi-family unit buildings and six more are underway. They are currently serving Pennsylvania, Maryland, and are venturing their way to North Carolina. With the creation of these new multi-family units, Inch&Co is helping with the affordability crisis within the US.According to 'We Are Apartments' with data from the US Census Bureau, the US needs 266,000 apartments built annually to keep up with the housing demand. Pennsylvania specifically needs 5,000 units built per year. North Carolina exceeds that with approximately 14,000 units needed annually.Inch&Co is a small fish in a large ocean that is stepping up to make a dent in the housing crisis.###Resources:Supply Skepticism Revisited by Vicki Beena*, Ingrid Gould Ellenb, andKatherine O'Reganc

