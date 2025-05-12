Chad Fisher Construction Breaks Ground On Janicki Industries Building 12 In Hamilton, WA

Rendering of Janicki Industries Building

Chad Fisher Construction Logo

New 130,000+ SF manufacturing facility scheduled for March 2026 completion

- Dan Fisher, President of Chad Fisher Construction.

HAMILTON, WA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Chad Fisher Construction (CFC) is proud to announce the start of construction on Janicki Industries' Building 12, a new, state-of-the-art manufacturing facility located in Hamilton, Washington. This two-story, 130,766 square foot facility, with an additional 25,753 square foot second floor, will enhance

Janicki Industries' capabilities in advanced manufacturing.

The project, developed in close collaboration with Janicki Industries and a robust design team, will feature IMP-clad steel construction with heavy timber elements incorporated throughout the office spaces-reflecting both functional efficiency and Northwest architectural aesthetics. Construction is currently underway, with substantial completion and turnover to the owner anticipated in March 2026.

"We're excited to be working with Janicki Industries again to help them expand their innovative operations in

Skagit County," said Dan Fisher, President of Chad Fisher Construction. "This project represents a significant

investment in the local economy and in the future of advanced manufacturing in the region."

Project Partners and Design Team:

- Owner: Janicki Industries, Sedro-Woolley, WA

- Architect: Carletti Architects, Mount Vernon, WA

- Civil Engineer: Freeland Engineering, Bellingham, WA

- Structural Engineer: Facet, Mount Vernon, WA

- Mechanical Engineer: Nordic Temperature Control, Burlington, WA

- Electrical Engineer: Mills Electric, Bellingham, WA

- Landscape Architect: ECCOS Design, Mount Vernon, WA

- Geotechnical: Geo Engineers, Bellingham, WA

- Plumbing: Red Dog Plumbing, Sedro Woolley, WA

- Additional Contributor: JTK Engineering, Burlington, WA

CFC Construction Team:

- Project Manager: Brian Jones

- Project Manager: Ian Gibbs

- Superintendent: Jeff Downs

- Civil Project Manager: Geoff Needham

Subcontractors On-Site:

- Chad Fisher Construction - Serving as both general contractor and sitework subcontractor, CFC is

managing all early site preparation, including grading, excavation, utility trenching, and foundational work.

Their coordination ensures a smooth launch for vertical construction phases.

- Finishing Edge Concrete - As the concrete subcontractor, Finishing Edge is responsible for the building's

concrete foundations and slabs, bringing precise execution to large-scale pours and ensuring structural

integrity for both ground and second floor areas.

- Mills Electric - As the electrical subcontractor, Mills Electric is handling all power distribution systems,

lighting, and electrical infrastructure, supporting both industrial equipment and office environments.

- Red Dog Plumbing - As the plumbing subcontractor, Red Dog is overseeing all plumbing installations,

including underground piping, restrooms, and mechanical system hookups, with a focus on high-quality,

code-compliant workmanship.

- Nordic Temperature Control - As the mechanical subcontractor, Nordic is managing the HVAC systems,

delivering efficient heating, ventilation, and cooling solutions designed to maintain climate control across the

facility's manufacturing and administrative spaces.

CFC's integrated project team approach, along with the dedication of its subcontractors and trade partners, is

ensuring the project is off to a strong start. This facility will further solidify Janicki Industries' reputation as a

leader in cutting-edge composite manufacturing and innovation.

For more information on Chad Fisher Construction projects, visit

Dan Fisher

Chad Fisher Construction

+1 3607570580

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.