Chandler Ross Injury Attorneys Announced As Gold Sponsor For The 2025 Positive Cycology Ride In Denton, TX

Denton, Texas – Chandler Ross Injury Attorneys is proud to announce its role as a Gold Sponsor for the upcoming 2025 Positive Cycology Ride, a fundraising bike ride dedicated to supporting The Art Room, a nonprofit art studio that empowers individuals facing mental health challenges through creative expression. Scheduled for May 17th, 2025, the event coincides with both Mental Health Awareness Month and National Bike Month, emphasizing the importance of physical activity and artistic engagement in promoting mental well-being.

The Positive Cycology Ride, now in its third year, offers participants three distinct routes: an 8-mile family-friendly leisure ride, a 27-mile experienced ride, and a 50-mile route for seasoned cyclists. The family ride encourages young riders aged 8-12 to participate at no cost, provided they are accompanied by an adult. This inclusive approach aims to foster a sense of community while promoting the psychological benefits of cycling and art.

The Art Room, the beneficiary of the event, serves as a vital resource for individuals grappling with mental health issues. With a mission to harness the healing potential of art, the studio has witnessed significant growth since its inception in 2019, welcoming over 700 membership applications and hosting 1,761 visits from 195 members in 2024 alone. The organization's success reflects a growing recognition of mental health needs within the community.

The Positive Cycology Ride has also seen a steady increase in participation, with 70 riders raising $3,200 in 2023 and 110 riders generating nearly $5,700 in 2024. Organizers anticipate a further increase in turnout for the 2025 event, aiming for 175 to 200 participants and a fundraising goal of $10,000.

“As a firm dedicated to serving our community, we are honored to support The Art Room and the Positive Cycology Ride,” said Tony Ross, founding partner of Chandler Ross Injury Attorneys.“Mental health is a critical issue that affects many in our community, and we believe in the transformative power of art and physical activity as essential components of healing.”

