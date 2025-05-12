Capitol Fire Sprinkler Delivers Advanced Fire Protection System At Newly Renovated Hunts Point Library

As part of a $32M renovation of historic Bronx institution at 877 Southern Blvd., Venerable fire protection firm adds 150 sprinklers and more

- Adam Levine, President of Capitol Fire Sprinkler, NY, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Capitol Fire Sprinkler , a leading New York City-based fire protection company, recently completed a comprehensive fire protection project at the Hunts Point Library, 877 Southern Blvd., Bronx, in time for its February 2025 re-opening. The new fire safety systems are part of a $32 million renovation project at the landmark building and include the installation of an expertly designed fire sprinkler system installed on the three main floors of the library, plus two mezzanine levels and cellar.Prior to the new fire protection program, the library did not have a modern fire sprinkler system, commensurate with the building code when it was constructed in 1929. To accomplish the many nuances of the project, special attention was given to the installation of pipes inside the cinder block infrastructure. Landmark-designated elements in the interiors were also meticulously addressed.“The Hunts Point Library has been an educational and cultural hub for the local community for close to 100 years,” points out Adam Levine, President, Capitol Fire Sprinkler.“The need for renovations that would meet code, while preserving the historic nature of the building were challenging on many levels. Our team was fortunate to be working with Gilbane whose oversight made a tremendous difference in the project.”The general contractor on the project was Gilbane Construction. Capitol Fire Sprinkler's in-house team performed the engineering, design, and installation of the fire protection system.# # #About Capitol Fire SprinklerCapitol Fire Sprinkler has been a trusted provider in the Greater New York Metro area, serving the five boroughs, Long Island, New Jersey, and Westchester since 1952. Capitol Fire Sprinkler offers a full range of fire sprinkler services, including inspection, testing, maintenance, repair, violation consultation, installation, and insurance-related upgrades. More information about Capitol Fire Sprinkler may be found at ... or by calling 718-533-6800.

