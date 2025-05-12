Macdonald-Bedford Announces Strategic Reset, New President, And Corporate Headquarters Relocation To Raleigh, NC

MacDonald-Bedford welcomes Retired Brigadier General (US Army) Alex Kozlov, PE as the new President.

- Alex KozlovRALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- MacDonald-Bedford LLC (M-B), a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) providing comprehensive architectural, engineering, and construction consulting services, announced a significant strategic "Reset" for the company. This includes the appointment of retired Brigadier General Alexander I. Kozlov, PE, as its new President and the establishment of its new corporate headquarters in Raleigh, North Carolina.This strategic move to Raleigh marks an exciting new chapter for the 23-year-old firm, positioning it for continued growth, innovation, and enhanced service delivery. North Carolina's vibrant business environment and access to top talent make it the ideal location for M-B's corporate hub.Alexander I. Kozlov, PE, brings over 32 years of distinguished leadership experience from his service in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. His extensive background in program, project, and construction management, coupled with his strategic vision, will be instrumental in guiding MacDonald-Bedford into the future. Mr. Kozlov succeeds J. Zachary Bedford, who will transition to a role on the Board of Directors and serve as an Ambassador for the firm."This is a pivotal moment for MacDonald-Bedford," said Mr. Kozlov. "Our 'reset' is about more than just a change in location; it's a renewed commitment to our clients, our team, and our mission to deliver exceptional solutions. Raleigh offers a dynamic ecosystem that aligns perfectly with our growth objectives. MacDonald-Bedford LLC are construction and engineering problem solvers that realize the impossible.”The firm offers a wide range of services, including architectural, engineering, and construction consulting, as well as the management of programs, projects, and facilities for federal, public and private clients. The firm's technical expertise extends to commissioning, fire protection engineering, and value engineering. Additionally, M-B provides professional development training in areas such as project, design, and construction management.The company's new corporate headquarters in Raleigh will serve as its central hub for operations, business development, and client engagement. M-B is committed to fostering strong relationships within the North Carolina community and contributing to the region's economic growth.About MacDonald-Bedford LLC:MacDonald-Bedford LLC is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) established in 2002. We are construction and engineering problem solvers that realize the impossible. We are a professional architectural, engineering, and construction consulting firm that provides comprehensive management of programs, projects, and facilities for federal, public and private clients. Our expertise includes commissioning, construction management, A/E/C services, and professional training. MacDonald-Bedford is dedicated to delivering reliable and innovative solutions to public and private clients nationwide.Contact:Raissa MarchettiHR, PR, and MarketingMacDonald-Bedford LLC...

