Miami-Based Celebrity Plastic Surgeon Dr. Adam J. Rubinstein Launches Yo Mama Contest, Giving One Lucky Mama A Makeover Worth Thousands This Mother's Day Season

Miami-Based Celebrity Plastic Surgeon Dr. Adam J. Rubinstein Launches Yo Mama Contest, Giving One Lucky Mama A Makeover Worth Thousands This Mother's Day Season


2025-05-12 10:46:51
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The mini-makeover prize package includes a Letybo treatment for facial wrinkles; RHA dermal filler to soften deeper lines, and a series of Clear + Brilliant laser treatments to refresh facial skin. All treatments will be customized to the needs of the winning Mama.

"It's easy to enter," says Dr. Rubinstein. "Simply nominate 'Yo Mama' by sending a couple of paragraphs on why she is the best Mama ever! To nominate, send entries to [email protected] by May 16th at 6:00 p.m. Then tune into Naked Beauty Live on May 20th at 6:00 p.m. to see if you are the winner and make 'Yo Mama' one refreshed and happy mom!" Dr. Rubinstein explains.

About Dr. Adam J. Rubinstein

Dr. Adam J. Rubinstein is a board-certified, award-winning plastic surgeon was featured in the hit Lifetime TV show "My Killer Body" where he helped correct cosmetic surgery disasters for patients in need. He has served as Chief of Plastic Surgery and Chief of the Department of Surgery at Jackson North Medical Center in Miami, FL. Specializing in both surgical and non-surgical cosmetic treatments for the face, breast, and body, Dr. Rubinstein is a trusted expert in the field, regularly lecturing as faculty for national and international conferences around the world. Passionate about patient advocacy, he is dedicated to providing transparent information about plastic surgery practices, empowering individuals to make informed decisions.

Follow Dr. Rubinstein on social media: YouTube, Instagram (@drrubinstein and @plasticsurgerytruths), Snapchat (@drrubinstein), and Facebook (@MiamiPlasticSurgeon). Learn more at .

Media Contact:

Stacey Bender

973.560.1218

[email protected]

SOURCE Dr. Adam J. Rubinstein

