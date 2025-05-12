Miami-Based Celebrity Plastic Surgeon Dr. Adam J. Rubinstein Launches Yo Mama Contest, Giving One Lucky Mama A Makeover Worth Thousands This Mother's Day Season
"It's easy to enter," says Dr. Rubinstein. "Simply nominate 'Yo Mama' by sending a couple of paragraphs on why she is the best Mama ever! To nominate, send entries to [email protected] by May 16th at 6:00 p.m. Then tune into Naked Beauty Live on May 20th at 6:00 p.m. to see if you are the winner and make 'Yo Mama' one refreshed and happy mom!" Dr. Rubinstein explains.
About Dr. Adam J. Rubinstein
Dr. Adam J. Rubinstein is a board-certified, award-winning plastic surgeon was featured in the hit Lifetime TV show "My Killer Body" where he helped correct cosmetic surgery disasters for patients in need. He has served as Chief of Plastic Surgery and Chief of the Department of Surgery at Jackson North Medical Center in Miami, FL. Specializing in both surgical and non-surgical cosmetic treatments for the face, breast, and body, Dr. Rubinstein is a trusted expert in the field, regularly lecturing as faculty for national and international conferences around the world. Passionate about patient advocacy, he is dedicated to providing transparent information about plastic surgery practices, empowering individuals to make informed decisions.
Follow Dr. Rubinstein on social media: YouTube, Instagram (@drrubinstein and @plasticsurgerytruths), Snapchat (@drrubinstein), and Facebook (@MiamiPlasticSurgeon). Learn more at .
Media Contact:
Stacey Bender
973.560.1218
[email protected]
