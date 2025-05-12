Orthodontic Supplies Market Worth US$10.96 Billion By 2030 With 8.9% CAGR Marketsandmarketstm

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., 12 May, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Orthodontic Supplies Market , valued at US$6.67 billion in 2024, is forecasted to grow at a robust CAGR of 8.9%, reaching US$7.17 billion in 2025 and an impressive US$10.96 billion by 2030. This growth is driven by several factors, including a rise in malocclusion and other dental issues within the population. Many individuals experience crooked teeth and jaw problems, leading to increased demand for orthodontic treatment. Additionally, the expansion of the cosmetics and aesthetic dentistry sector significantly contributes to the high demand for clear aligners, cosmetic braces, and tooth-coloured braces. Technological advancements in digital orthodontics-such as 3D imaging, CAD/CAM technology, 3D printing, and minimally invasive techniques-enhance treatment efficiency and patient comfort.

As disposable incomes rise, more people can afford orthodontic treatments, further fueling market growth. Moreover, there is an increasing public awareness of the importance of oral health.

Download PDF Brochure:

Browse in-depth TOC on " Orthodontic Supplies Market "

369 - Tables

52 - Figures

326 - Pages

By Based on product, Removable braces are attractive because they are transparent when worn, making them appealing to self-conscious teenagers and adults. Unlike traditional braces, they do not use metal wires or brackets, which can irritate or damage the oral tissues, resulting in a more comfortable experience. Additionally, removable braces promote better oral hygiene and lower the risk of cavities, plaque buildup, calculus, and gum disease. They are widely accepted by both adults and teenagers who appreciate the benefits of having properly aligned teeth.

By Based on patients, Adults are motivated to change their attitudes and increase their awareness of the benefits of properly aligned teeth. These benefits include improved appearance, prevention of trauma to oral tissues caused by malocclusion, and reduced risk of dental caries. Additionally, the availability of various treatment options, such as clear aligners and tooth-colored braces, encourages adults to seek orthodontic care. Greater affordability and flexible payment options also make orthodontic treatments more accessible for adults.

By Based on distribution channels, Wholesalers & distributors play a crucial role in the orthodontic supplies industry due to the trust and expert services they offer. The established relationships between orthodontists and distributors foster reliability and personalized service that is often unmatched. The product knowledge and support provided by experienced sales representatives are invaluable in the specialized field of orthodontics, as they offer essential guidance and training.

Additionally, distributors streamline logistics and ensure a reliable supply chain, delivering materials on time, which is vital for patient care. They also have the expertise required to handle specialized and regulated products, ensuring compliance and traceability. The personalized service and tailored solutions offered by distributors cater to the specific needs of individual practices.

By end user , Dental hospitals manage a large volume of patients and cater to a wide range of treatment needs, from routine procedures to complex orthodontic cases. The diverse services they offer require an extensive inventory of specialized materials. These institutions often engage in bulk purchasing by utilizing centralized procurement systems, which leads to significant overall expenditures. Additionally, their involvement in academic training and research creates a consistent and often substantial demand for orthodontic materials.

Their ability to handle complex cases further increases the need for advanced supplies. Established partnerships and contracts with suppliers enhance their procurement processes and contribute to a larger market share for those providers. Notably, market analysis for 2024 indicates that the dental hospitals segment holds the dominant share as the primary end users of orthodontic supplies. Therefore, the combination of high patient volume, comprehensive services, centralized procurement, academic activities, complex case management, and established supplier relationships positions dental hospitals as major consumers in the orthodontic supplies market.

By geography, North America is the leading market for orthodontic supplies, primarily due to its exceptional healthcare infrastructure. The region boasts numerous specialized orthodontic clinics equipped with advanced technologies. Continuous technological advancements and ongoing research and development keep North America at the forefront of orthodontic innovation. A strong cultural focus on dental aesthetics and preventive dentistry also encourages orthodontic treatment for individuals of all age groups. Additionally, the high disposable income in this region makes these treatments accessible to a significant portion of the population. While healthcare systems vary across states, government support and expanding insurance coverage contribute to making orthodontic care more attainable.

The presence of major players in the market, coupled with substantial investments in research and development, ensures a consistent stream of innovative products. There is also a noticeable increase in adult patients seeking complex and cosmetic solutions, further driving the demand for orthodontic products.

In summary, North America's leadership in the orthodontics market is supported by a well-established healthcare industry, a knowledgeable and aesthetics-conscious population, a readiness to adopt new technologies, favorable economic conditions, and a strong industry foundation.

Request Sample Pages :

The key players in the orthodontic supplies market are Solventum Corporation (US), Envista Holdings Corporation (US), Align Technology, Inc. (US), American Orthodontics (US), Rocky Mountain Orthodontics (US), G&H Orthodontics (US), Dentaurum GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), TP Orthodontics, Inc. (US), Great Lakes Dental Technologies (US), DB Orthodontics Limited (UK), Morelli Orthodontia (Brazil), Ultradent Products Inc. (US), Aditek Orthodontics (Brazil), MATT Orthodontics (US), JJortho (India), Sino Ortho Limited (China), JISCOP (South Korea), Modern Orthodontics (India), FORESTADENT Bernhard Forster GmbH (Germany), Astar Orthodontics Inc. (China), Ortho Caps GmbH (Germany), and Tomy Inc. (Japan).

Align Technology, Inc. (US):

Align Technology is a prominent player in the orthodontic supplies market, specializing in producing and marketing 3D digital scanners and Invisalign clear aligners. Invisalign, the company's flagship product, serves as an alternative to traditional metal braces for straightening teeth. They provide a variety of treatments for individuals of all ages, addressing a wide range of malocclusions, from simple to complex cases. In addition to Invisalign, Align Technology also produces and markets the iTero intraoral scanners, which create accurate 3D digital impressions of patients' teeth and gums, eliminating the need for conventional physical Molds.

Envista Holdings Corporation (US):

Envista is a leading company in the orthodontic supplies market. Its Spark clear aligner system, produced by Ormco, allows Envista to compete effectively in the rapidly growing clear aligner market. The Spark clear aligners are transparent and comfortable and less likely to stain compared to other aligner materials. Additionally, they come equipped with advanced software that assists orthodontists in precise treatment planning and promotes efficient and predictable tooth movement.

Envista also provides a wide range of conventional fixed orthodontic appliances, including various types of brackets, such as twin brackets and self-ligating brackets (like the Damon System), as well as tubes, bands, and archwires. The Damon System is particularly noteworthy for enabling quicker treatment times and enhancing patient comfort.

Solventum Corporation (US):

Solventum operates in four main business segments: Medical Surgical, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration. The company plays a significant role in the orthodontics market by offering both traditional and clear aligner solutions, allowing it to effectively address a variety of orthodontic treatment needs.

Solventum provides a comprehensive range of products, including metal brackets, ceramic brackets, self-ligating brackets, buccal tubes, bands, archwires, orthodontic adhesives, and various auxiliary products. Additionally, the company features its own clear aligner system, known as the 3M Clarity Aligners. Solventum also offers a digital bonding system that utilizes advanced digital tools and 3D design technology to personalize the placement of brackets.

For more information, Inquire Now!

Related Reports:

Dental Implants and Prosthetics Market

Dental Consumables Market

Dental 3D Printing Market

Dental Equipment Market

Medical Robots Market

Get access to the latest updates on Orthodontic Supplies Companies and Orthodontic Supplies Market Size

About MarketsandMarketsTM:

MarketsandMarketsTM has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarketsTM is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets , and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth . With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations , we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStoreTM , which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit TM or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarketsTM INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Visit Our Website:

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED