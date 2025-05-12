123Invent Inventor Develops New Ocean Electricity Producer (DAL-748)
PITTSBURGH, May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to utilize the current of the ocean to create electricity," said an inventor, from Fort Worth, Texas, "so I invented the OCEAN ELECTRICITY PRODUCER. My design would offer an efficient alternative to traditional energy and power sources."
The innovative invention provides an effective way to generate electricity using ocean current. In doing so, it offers a constant source of power. As a result, it increases efficiency, and it could help reduce energy costs.
The OCEAN ELECTRICITY PRODUCER is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit . Or contact Armando Castillo Jr. at 917-940-6906 or email [email protected] .
