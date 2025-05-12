Bluerock Celebrates 20 Years Of Sponsoring Industry-Leading 1031 Exchange Investment Programs

NEW YORK, May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluerock and its affiliate Bluerock Value Exchange (the "Company" or "BVEX"), a national sponsor, announced its 20-year anniversary of sponsoring industry-leading 1031 exchange and Delaware Statutory Trust ("DST") investment programs to individual investors. This milestone commemorates Bluerock's early entrance into the securitization of 1031 exchange programs and as one of the pioneers in delivering the popular DST investment structure to the wealth channel.

Over the past 20 years, Bluerock has sponsored 49 individual 1031 exchange investment programs, amassing an impressive $2.8 billion in assets and encompassing more than 14 million square feet of commercial and residential real estate.

BVEX has consistently produced strong performance for its investors, reporting top-decile total returns across multiple DST programs. To date, its 19 full-cycle DST programs have collectively returned over $675 million, inclusive of distributions, translating to a compelling 13.8% net annualized return for investors.

The Company offers a diverse platform of 1031 exchange/DST investment opportunities with low minimum investment thresholds designed for individual investors seeking passive ownership, monthly tax-efficient income returns, and the opportunity for capital appreciation. The BVEX platform provides investors with a wide range of institutional-quality commercial and residential real estate investments located in high-growth sunbelt markets, programs with non-recourse mortgage for debt replacement needs, programs without leverage, and optionality for investors to effectuate a 721 exchange (UPREIT) at the conclusion of the DST lifecycle.

Bluerock has been a historic innovator in 1031 exchanges, playing a trailblazing role in delivering 1031 exchange solutions to individuals via the investor-friendly DST structure beginning over 20 years ago, when less efficient structures prevailed in the space. Now considered the standard in 1031 exchanges, the DST structure offers investors many benefits, including lower investment minimums, non-recourse debt financing, and the ability to manage the investment without unanimous consent from Members. "Since our inception, Bluerock has been dedicated to providing industry-leading investment solutions to individual investors seeking predictable income, capital growth, and tax benefits. We believe our 1031 exchange investment programs are one of the most impactful tools available to help investors grow generational wealth and constructively diversify their investment portfolios", said Ramin Kamfar, Founder and CEO of Bluerock. "

"Our platform and 20-year track record are what really sets us apart in today's marketplace for 1031 exchange programs", said Josh Hoffman, President of BVEX. "Beginning with our in-depth market research, we have been able to guide our investors' capital into the highest risk-adjusted return sectors and deliver what we believe to be best-in-class performance over multiple economic and real estate market cycles."

About Bluerock Value Exchange

Bluerock Value Exchange is a national sponsor of syndicated 1031-exchange offerings with a focus on Premier Exchange PropertiesTM that seek to deliver stable cash flows and potential for value creation. Bluerock has structured 1031 exchanges totaling more than $2.8 billion in property value across 14 million square feet of real estate. Additional information can be found at bluerockexchange.

About Bluerock

Bluerock is a leading institutional alternative asset manager with more than $19 billion of acquired and managed assets headquartered in Manhattan with regional offices across the U.S. Bluerock principals have a collective 100+ years of investing experience with more than $120 billion real estate and capital markets experience and have helped launch leading private and public company platforms. Additional information can be found at bluerock.

SOURCE Bluerock

