Oneamerica Financial® And Amada Senior Care Announce Innovative Collaboration To Support Caregivers

INDIANAPOLIS, May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OneAmerica Financial® and Amada Senior Care, two leaders in the Long-Term Care (LTC) industry, today announced a collaboration aimed at improving the LTC experience for both policyholders and their caregivers.

Recognizing the growing and vital role informal caregivers play in supporting their loved ones during long-term care events, OneAmerica Financial recently enhanced its market leading asset based long-term care product, Asset Care 2024, with modernized resources that support the needs of caregivers at home, including the new Caregiver Consultant benefit.

An initial focus of the OneAmerica Financial and Amada Senior Care alliance is collaboratively delivering on the Caregiver Consultant benefit. Amada Senior Care will provide monthly in-person or virtual consultations to eligible policyholders and their caregivers, during which they'll explore ways to enhance the plan of care; provide valuable guidance, education and training to caregivers; and help connect the family with other programs and resources that can improve their quality of life.

"OneAmerica Financial and Amada Senior Care both take a holistic view of what it means to provide caring expertise for policyholders," said Jeff Levin, Vice President of Distribution, Care Solutions, at OneAmerica Financial. "When we ease the burden for a caregiver, policyholder and the entire family, we show that we truly care."

"We believe this is a unique affiliation between an LTC insurer and a care provider," said Tafa Jefferson, Founder and CEO of Amada Senior Care. "Our collaboration with OneAmerica Financial is about more than just fulfilling a benefit in a contract - it's an opportunity to tap into the deep expertise and shared values of two organizations with a vision to transform the long-term care marketplace."

According to the OneAmerica Financial Leading Tomorrow: 2024 Caregiver Study, 56% of informal caregivers reported feeling frustrated with their role, 51% struggled to balance caregiving with other responsibilities, and 47% said they experienced burnout. Beyond the logistics of caregiving, this arrangement helps caregivers and families navigate the complexities of daily life while supporting a loved one.

"What's exciting is that we both see a powerful opportunity here to make a real difference in the lives of families," said Amy Chinn, Vice President of LTC Claims and Risk Management at OneAmerica Financial. "We are establishing a new model for collaboration between insurers and care providers, and by working together, deliver even better outcomes for our policyholders and their loved ones."

