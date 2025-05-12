123Invent Inventor Develops Improved Grip For Sports Paddles & Rackets (FJK-609)
PITTSBURGH, May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a better paddle grip to increase control when playing pickleball or tennis," said an inventor, from Tequesta, Fla., "so I invented the FINGER GRIP. My design offers a tighter grip for added stability."
The patent-pending invention provides an improved grip for sports paddles and rackets. In doing so, it can be used with pickleball paddles, tennis rackets, etc. As a result, it increases stability and control. The invention features a practical design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for athletes and sports enthusiasts who play pickleball, tennis, and other sports/games that utilize paddles and rackets.
The FINGER GRIP is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit . Or contact John Di Niro at 516-319-0760 or email [email protected] .
