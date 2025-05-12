Indonesia Social Commerce Market Intelligence Report 2025-2030: Mobile Commerce Dominates, Authenticity And Personalization Key To Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Indonesia's social commerce market, projected to reach $5.25 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 10.4% (2025-2030), is reshaping under regulatory shifts. Businesses are adapting to the ban on direct sales via social media, emphasizing influencer marketing and mobile commerce. Opportunities abound in this evolving landscape.

Dublin, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Indonesia Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 50+ KPIs on Social Commerce Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q2 2025 Update" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The social commerce market in Indonesia is on a rapid growth path, expected to rise by 17.1% annually, reaching USD 5.25 billion by 2025. With a historic CAGR of 24.9% from 2021-2024, the industry anticipates continued expansion, projecting a CAGR of 10.4% from 2025 to 2030, culminating in a market size of approximately USD 8.62 billion by 2030.

Indonesia's social commerce sector is undergoing a transformation spurred by regulatory changes and shifting consumer behaviors. The government's ban on direct e-commerce transactions via social media platforms-impacting major players like TikTok, Facebook, and Instagram-poses new challenges. This regulatory environment compels businesses to transition their activities to marketplace platforms such as Tokopedia and Shopee, while social media remains vital for product discovery and marketing engagement.

As platforms redefine their strategies, partnerships like the YouTube and Shopee collaboration exemplify innovative approaches in integrating e-commerce functionalities. High smartphone penetration and significant engagement on platforms like YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok drive the trend towards discovery and referral channels, highlighting the importance of mobile commerce in the Indonesian market.

Influencer marketing is becoming an integral component of social commerce, leveraging content creators' authenticity to promote products and drive traffic to compliant e-commerce sites. Indonesian consumers have a high degree of trust in influencers, facilitating brand engagement and conversion through sponsored content and affiliate marketing strategies. Moreover, the emphasis on tailored and personalized user experiences has led businesses to invest heavily in AI-driven personalization tools, ensuring that consumers receive relevant recommendations, which fosters customer loyalty and engagement.

The competitive landscape is marked by established and new entrants adapting to regulatory shifts. Large platforms such as TikTok Shop and Shopee Live must innovate to continue thriving, while local startups like Evermos capitalize on reseller-based models to offer compliant solutions to micro-entrepreneurs.

Regulatory developments, including enhanced data protection laws, ensure fair competition and shield small businesses from aggressive pricing by large international platforms. Over the next few years, strategic partnerships between global platforms and local players will be crucial in maintaining growth and navigating these regulatory landscapes.

Indonesia's social commerce future will likely see businesses emphasizing compliance, innovation, and consumer engagement strategies. Influencer-led marketing, content-driven commerce, and mobile-first solutions will define the market's primary growth avenues. Despite these regulatory challenges, Indonesia's social commerce remains a dynamic sector with significant potential for sustained growth.

The detailed report on Indonesia's social commerce market provides a comprehensive analysis of market opportunities, risks, and competitive dynamics. It includes over 50+ KPIs, focusing on market size, growth forecasts, and detailed insights into consumer behavior, positioning businesses to navigate and capitalize on emerging trends effectively.

Key Topics Covered:

1. About this Report

1.1. Summary

1.2. Methodology

1.3. Social Commerce Definitions

1.4. Disclaimer

2. Indonesia Ecommerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators

2.1. Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

2.2. Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

2.3. Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

3. Indonesia Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators

3.1. Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

3.2. Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

3.3. Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

3.4. Market Share Analysis by Key Players

4. Indonesia Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Location

4.1. Market Share by Location

4.2. Cross Border - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

4.3. Domestic - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

5. Indonesia Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Product Categories

5.1. Market Share by Product Categories

5.2. Clothing & Footwear - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

5.3. Beauty and Personal Care - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

5.4. Food & Grocery - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

5.5. Appliances and Electronics - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

5.6. Home Improvement - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

5.7. Travel - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

5.8. Accommodation - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

6. Indonesia Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Consumer Segment

6.1. Market Share by End Use Segment

6.2. B2C Segment - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

6.3. B2B Segment - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

6.4. C2C Segment - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

7. Indonesia Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Device

7.1. Market Share by End Use Device

7.2. Mobile - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

7.3. Desktop - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

8. Indonesia Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Cities

8.1. Market Share by Cities

8.2. Tier-1 Cities - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

8.3. Tier-2 Cities - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

8.4. Tier-3 Cities - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

9. Indonesia Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Payment Method

9.1. Market Share by Payment Method

9.2. Payment by Credit Card - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

9.3. Payment by Debit Card - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

9.4. Payment by Bank Transfer - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

9.5. Payment by Prepaid Card - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

9.6. Payment by Digital & Mobile Wallet - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

9.7. Payment by Other Digital Payment - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

9.8. Payment by Cash - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

10. Indonesia Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Platforms

10.1. Market Share by Platforms Method

10.2. Video Commerce (Live Stream + Prerecorded) - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

10.3. Social Network-Led Commerce - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

10.4. Social Reselling - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

10.5. Group Buying - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

10.6. Product Review Platforms - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

11. Indonesia Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Contents

11.1. Market Share by Contents

11.2. Contents by Live Streamers - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

11.3. Contents by Gaming Streamers - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

11.4. Contents by Reels - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

11.5. Contents by Influencers - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

11.6. Contents by Stories - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

12. Indonesia Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Demographics & Behaviour

12.1. Spend Share by Age Group

12.2. Age Group - Gen Z (15-27) - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

12.3. Age Group - Millennials (28-44) - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

12.4. Age Group - Gen X (45 - 60) - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

12.5. Age Group - Baby Boomers (60+) - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

12.6. Share by Income Level

12.7. Share by Gender

13. Further Reading

13.1. About the Publisher

13.2. Related Research

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900