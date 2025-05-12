Tim Lamb Group Welcomes Paul Gilroy To Their Team Of Directors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Leading Franchised Dealership Mergers and Acquisitions Across Canada

Cincinnati, OH, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Tim Lamb Group is pleased to welcome Paul Gilroy to their team. Gilroy joins the Tim Lamb Group as a Director and will be responsible for leading franchised dealership mergers and acquisitions across Canada.

Gilroy, a native of Ontario, Canada, comes to the Tim Lamb Group with over 30 years of automotive experience, and with an extensive background that comprises of both retail and wholesale operations. His broad expertise includes dealership sales and valuations, facilitating buy/sell transactions, and the development and renovation of retail automotive facilities.

Gilroy worked for Mercedes-Benz Canada where he held several Senior Executive roles, including a five-year term as Managing Partner of Mercedes-Benz Newmarket. Gilroy would oversee key areas of the automotive industry, including Pre-Owned, Fleet, Network, Corporate Retail, Training, and Real Estate, and strived to build highly effective teams that would work efficiently together. During his five-year term as Managing Partner, he successfully transformed a marginally performing operation into one of the top-performing stores in the country; achieving best-in-class results in profitability, customer satisfaction, and employee engagement.

“I'm incredibly excited to be taking this next step in my career with the Tim Lamb Group. Joining a team that shares my values of honesty and integrity was a key factor in making this transition,” stated Gilroy.“It's a privilege to align myself with such a reputable organization and to continue building on the relationships I've developed over the years.”

Gilroy's unique insight into network performance and facility optimization makes him a strategic asset for dealership clients seeking to maximize value in a competitive landscape. His leadership, operational excellence, and transactional insight has led him into his new role as Director for Tim Lamb Group where he now leads the franchised dealership mergers and acquisitions initiatives across Canada, delivering tailored, confidential solutions for owners looking to evaluate, grow, or exit their businesses.

About Tim Lamb Group

Since 2006, Tim Lamb Group has been the number one choice for dealers looking to sell, or purchase, a new vehicle dealership. Twelve regional directors handle billions of dollars per year in transactions for multiple dealer operators in every part of the United States and Canada. The Group has leveraged their factory management experience and retail dealership background to become the largest auto dealership sales and acquisitions firm in North America. For more information and dealership offerings, visit .

