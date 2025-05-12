Singapore Social Commerce Market Intelligence Report 2025-2030: E-Commerce Leaders Such As Shopee, Lazada, Facebook And Instagram Boost Live Shopping With Streaming Tech And Niche Market Focus
Dublin, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Singapore Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 50+ KPIs on Social Commerce Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q2 2025 Update" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The social commerce market in Singapore is set for substantial growth, with a projected increase of 26.8% annually, reaching approximately USD 3.17 billion in 2025. Between 2021 and 2024, the market demonstrated a robust growth at a CAGR of 42.2%, and though the pace is expected to moderate, it will continue to rise at a CAGR of 15.6% from 2025 to 2030. By the end of 2030, projections estimate the market will grow from USD 2.50 billion in 2024 to about USD 6.55 billion.
Singapore's high social media penetration is a key driver of its social commerce expansion. Platforms like Facebook and Instagram have embedded seamless shopping features that boost consumer engagement through live events, fostering direct interactions between businesses and customers. As these technologies advance, businesses are ramping up investments, further spurring online transactions and market growth.
However, regulatory considerations could impact the sector, particularly potential age restrictions on social media. Businesses and platforms will need to adapt by implementing compliance measures, such as enhanced age verification and content moderation, to align with new regulations. Despite these challenges, flexibility in strategy adjustment is crucial for navigating Singapore's changing digital landscape.
Upcoming regulatory developments and market competitiveness, combined with significant digital adoption, ensure that Singapore's social commerce ecosystem remains dynamic and poised for growth. The integration of innovative engagement methods and compliance with regulatory shifts will dictate the future success across this burgeoning sector.
Rapid Adoption and Integration
- Platforms like Facebook and Instagram are pivotal, with over half of Singapore consumers shopping via Facebook in 2023. With 95% social media penetration, businesses reach vast audiences, enhancing appeal through in-app shopping facilitated by integrated features and targeted recommendations. Live shopping integrates entertainment with product engagement, allowing businesses to host interactive demonstrations and respond to queries directly. This approach boosts conversion rates with urgency tactics like limited-time offers and exclusive deals.
Impact of Regulation
- Singapore is contemplating regulatory changes akin to Australia's age restrictions for social media access, focusing on safety for younger users. Such policies could reshape operations for companies reliant on social platforms. Businesses need strategies for regulatory adaptability, such as stricter age checks and revised content strategies. This foresight is essential for maintaining market relevance amid changes.
Competitive Landscape
- Key players like Shopee, Lazada, and established platforms such as Facebook and Instagram are enhancing their live shopping capabilities. Innovators catering to niche markets, like sustainable and locally-produced goods, diversify the competitive landscape. Continued investments in advanced streaming technology and consumer-centric strategies are anticipated, keeping businesses ahead of evolving consumer expectations.
Key Topics Covered:
1. About this Report
- Summary Methodology Social Commerce Definitions Disclaimer
2. Singapore Ecommerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators
- Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030 Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2021-2030 Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2021-2030
3. Singapore Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators
- Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030 Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2021-2030 Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2021-2030 Market Share Analysis by Key Players, 2024
4. Singapore Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Location
- Market Share by Location (%), 2024 Cross Border - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030 Domestic - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030
5. Singapore Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Product Categories
- Market Share by Product Categories (%), 2024 Clothing & Footwear - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030 Beauty and Personal Care - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030 Food & Grocery - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030 Appliances and Electronics - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030 Home Improvement - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030 Travel - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030 Accommodation - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030
6. Singapore Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Consumer Segment
- Market Share by End Use Segment (%), 2024 B2C Segment - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030 B2B Segment - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030 C2C Segment - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030
7. Singapore Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Device
- Market Share by End Use Device (%), 2024 Mobile - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030 Desktop - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030
8. Singapore Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Cities
- Market Share by Cities (%), 2024 Tier-1 Cities - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030 Tier-2 Cities - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030 Tier-3 Cities - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030
9. Singapore Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Payment Method
- Market Share by Payment Method (%), 2024 Payment by Credit Card - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030 Payment by Debit Card - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030 Payment by Bank Transfer - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030 Payment by Prepaid Card - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030 Payment by Digital & Mobile Wallet - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030 Payment by Other Digital Payment - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030 Payment by Cash - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030
10. Singapore Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Platforms
- Market Share by Platforms Method (%), 2024 Platforms by Video Commerce (Live Stream + Prerecorded) - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030 Platforms by Social Network-Led Commerce - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030 Platforms by Social Reselling - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030 Platforms by Group Buying - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030 Platforms by Product Review Platforms - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030
11. Singapore Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Contents
- Market Share by Contents (%), 2024 Contents by Live Streamers - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030 Contents by Gaming Streamers - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030 Contents by Reels - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030 Contents by Influencers - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030 Contents by Stories - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030
12. Singapore Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Demographics & Behaviour
- Spend Share by Age Group, 2024 By Age Group - Gen Z (15-27) - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030 By Age Group - Millennials (28-44) - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030 By Age Group - Gen X (45 - 60) - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030 By Age Group - Baby Boomers (60+) - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030 Share by Income Level, 2024 Share by Gender, 2024
Companies Featured
- Facebook Instagram YouTube Shopee Carousell Mdada
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment