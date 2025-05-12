Singapore Social Commerce Market Intelligence Report 2025-2030: E-Commerce Leaders Such As Shopee, Lazada, Facebook And Instagram Boost Live Shopping With Streaming Tech And Niche Market Focus

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A detailed, data-centric analysis highlights dynamic opportunities in the social commerce sector. The report covers a range of retail categories, analyzing over 50 KPIs at the country level to illuminate market dynamics, size, forecast, and share statistics.

Dublin, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Singapore Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 50+ KPIs on Social Commerce Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q2 2025 Update" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The social commerce market in Singapore is set for substantial growth, with a projected increase of 26.8% annually, reaching approximately USD 3.17 billion in 2025. Between 2021 and 2024, the market demonstrated a robust growth at a CAGR of 42.2%, and though the pace is expected to moderate, it will continue to rise at a CAGR of 15.6% from 2025 to 2030. By the end of 2030, projections estimate the market will grow from USD 2.50 billion in 2024 to about USD 6.55 billion.

Singapore's high social media penetration is a key driver of its social commerce expansion. Platforms like Facebook and Instagram have embedded seamless shopping features that boost consumer engagement through live events, fostering direct interactions between businesses and customers. As these technologies advance, businesses are ramping up investments, further spurring online transactions and market growth.

However, regulatory considerations could impact the sector, particularly potential age restrictions on social media. Businesses and platforms will need to adapt by implementing compliance measures, such as enhanced age verification and content moderation, to align with new regulations. Despite these challenges, flexibility in strategy adjustment is crucial for navigating Singapore's changing digital landscape.

Upcoming regulatory developments and market competitiveness, combined with significant digital adoption, ensure that Singapore's social commerce ecosystem remains dynamic and poised for growth. The integration of innovative engagement methods and compliance with regulatory shifts will dictate the future success across this burgeoning sector.

Rapid Adoption and Integration



Platforms like Facebook and Instagram are pivotal, with over half of Singapore consumers shopping via Facebook in 2023. With 95% social media penetration, businesses reach vast audiences, enhancing appeal through in-app shopping facilitated by integrated features and targeted recommendations. Live shopping integrates entertainment with product engagement, allowing businesses to host interactive demonstrations and respond to queries directly. This approach boosts conversion rates with urgency tactics like limited-time offers and exclusive deals.

Impact of Regulation



Singapore is contemplating regulatory changes akin to Australia's age restrictions for social media access, focusing on safety for younger users. Such policies could reshape operations for companies reliant on social platforms. Businesses need strategies for regulatory adaptability, such as stricter age checks and revised content strategies. This foresight is essential for maintaining market relevance amid changes.

Competitive Landscape



Key players like Shopee, Lazada, and established platforms such as Facebook and Instagram are enhancing their live shopping capabilities. Innovators catering to niche markets, like sustainable and locally-produced goods, diversify the competitive landscape. Continued investments in advanced streaming technology and consumer-centric strategies are anticipated, keeping businesses ahead of evolving consumer expectations.

Key Topics Covered:

1. About this Report



Summary

Methodology

Social Commerce Definitions Disclaimer

2. Singapore Ecommerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators



Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2021-2030 Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

3. Singapore Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators



Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2021-2030 Market Share Analysis by Key Players, 2024

4. Singapore Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Location



Market Share by Location (%), 2024

Cross Border - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030 Domestic - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

5. Singapore Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Product Categories



Market Share by Product Categories (%), 2024

Clothing & Footwear - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

Beauty and Personal Care - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

Food & Grocery - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

Appliances and Electronics - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

Home Improvement - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

Travel - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030 Accommodation - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

6. Singapore Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Consumer Segment



Market Share by End Use Segment (%), 2024

B2C Segment - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

B2B Segment - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030 C2C Segment - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

7. Singapore Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Device



Market Share by End Use Device (%), 2024

Mobile - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030 Desktop - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

8. Singapore Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Cities



Market Share by Cities (%), 2024

Tier-1 Cities - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

Tier-2 Cities - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030 Tier-3 Cities - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

9. Singapore Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Payment Method



Market Share by Payment Method (%), 2024

Payment by Credit Card - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

Payment by Debit Card - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

Payment by Bank Transfer - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

Payment by Prepaid Card - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

Payment by Digital & Mobile Wallet - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

Payment by Other Digital Payment - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030 Payment by Cash - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

10. Singapore Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Platforms



Market Share by Platforms Method (%), 2024

Platforms by Video Commerce (Live Stream + Prerecorded) - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

Platforms by Social Network-Led Commerce - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

Platforms by Social Reselling - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

Platforms by Group Buying - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030 Platforms by Product Review Platforms - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

11. Singapore Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Contents



Market Share by Contents (%), 2024

Contents by Live Streamers - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

Contents by Gaming Streamers - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

Contents by Reels - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

Contents by Influencers - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030 Contents by Stories - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

12. Singapore Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Demographics & Behaviour



Spend Share by Age Group, 2024

By Age Group - Gen Z (15-27) - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

By Age Group - Millennials (28-44) - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

By Age Group - Gen X (45 - 60) - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

By Age Group - Baby Boomers (60+) - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

Share by Income Level, 2024 Share by Gender, 2024

Companies Featured



Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Shopee

Carousell Mdada

