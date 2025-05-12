Ireland Social Commerce Intelligence And Future Growth Report 2025-2030: $5.11 Billion Market Booms With Live Shopping And Ethical Consumerism Amid Regulatory Shifts

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the social commerce sector in Ireland, covering market opportunities and risks across a range of retail categories. With over 50+ KPIs at the country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of social commerce market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics. It breaks down market opportunities in the social commerce sector by type of domestic vs cross-border, type of social platform, type of payment method, business model, end-use consumer segment, and type of city. In addition, it provides a snapshot of consumer behaviour and retail spending dynamics. KPIs in both value and volume terms help in getting an in-depth understanding of end market dynamics.

The social commerce market in Ireland is expected to grow by 22.3% on annual basis to reach US$2.82 billion in 2025. The social commerce market in the country experienced robust growth during 2021-2024, achieving a CAGR of 32.1%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 12.6% during 2025-2030. By the end of 2030, the social commerce sector is projected to expand from its 2024 value of USD 2.30 billion to approximately USD 5.11 billion.

The Irish social commerce landscape is dominated by major international platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok, all of which have integrated shopping features to cater to the Irish consumer base. These platforms enable businesses to showcase and sell products directly to users, streamlining the purchasing process. In addition to these established players, local companies are increasingly entering social commerce, utilizing these platforms to reach a broader audience and compete effectively in the digital marketplace.

Ireland's social commerce sector is undergoing rapid transformation, fueled by the widespread adoption of social media-driven shopping experiences. The market's strong growth trajectory is supported by increasing smartphone penetration, platform-driven shopping features, and evolving consumer behaviors favoring convenience and seamless transactions. As social commerce expands, businesses integrating direct purchasing options within social media platforms and leveraging influencer marketing will be better positioned to capture growing consumer demand. However, regulatory scrutiny on influencer promotions and taxation policies may require businesses and content creators to navigate compliance challenges in the coming years.

The emergence of live shopping events and the growing emphasis on ethical and sustainable commerce indicate a shift toward more interactive and values-driven shopping experiences. Real-time engagement through live broadcasts is set to enhance consumer trust, while sustainability-conscious buyers will drive demand for transparent and responsible business practices.

As Irish consumers become more discerning in purchasing decisions, businesses aligning with these trends will likely gain a competitive advantage. Overall, social commerce in Ireland is poised for sustained growth, but companies must remain agile in responding to platform innovations, regulatory changes, and evolving consumer expectations.

Competitive Landscape and Regulatory Developments in Ireland's Social Commerce Market

Ireland's social commerce sector is rapidly evolving, driven by the increasing integration of shopping features within social media platforms and a growing reliance on digital purchasing. The dominance of global platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok continues to shape consumer behavior, while local businesses are leveraging these tools to expand their reach. Strategic mergers and acquisitions and investments in direct-to-consumer models indicate a competitive and fast-moving landscape where businesses must continually innovate to remain relevant.

Technological advancements, including personalized shopping experiences and augmented reality, will further reshape the industry. However, regulatory changes related to consumer protection and data privacy will require businesses to stay compliant while adapting to shifting consumer expectations. Companies proactively embracing digital transformation while maintaining regulatory compliance will be better positioned to capitalize on Ireland's expanding social commerce market over the next few years.

Current State of the Social Commerce Market

Ireland's social commerce sector is experiencing rapid expansion, driven by increasing consumer reliance on social media platforms for shopping. As global platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok refine their commerce offerings, Irish consumers engage more actively with social commerce, making it an integral part of the retail landscape.

In response to this growing trend, local businesses increasingly adopt social commerce strategies to compete with international players. By leveraging these platforms, Irish enterprises can engage directly with their target audiences, offering personalized shopping experiences and interactive sales methods. As competition intensifies, businesses that effectively integrate social selling and digital engagement into their marketing strategies will likely capture a larger share of Ireland's expanding social commerce market.

Outlook



Over the next two to four years, Ireland's social commerce landscape will continue to evolve as technological advancements and shifting consumer behaviors reshape the market. Brands that embrace personalized shopping experiences, integrate influencer-led sales strategies, and leverage emerging tools such as augmented reality (AR) and artificial intelligence (AI) will be better positioned to capture consumer interest. As digital engagement deepens, businesses prioritizing seamless, interactive, and data-driven shopping experiences will likely gain a competitive advantage. At the same time, companies must navigate an increasingly complex regulatory environment, with stricter consumer protection and data privacy laws shaping business operations. Compliance with evolving regulations will be critical as authorities continue enforcing policies to ensure fair competition and responsible data handling. Businesses that proactively adapt to these changes while maintaining customer trust and transparency will be well-positioned to thrive in Ireland's growing social commerce market.

