Senior Trade Mark & Design Administrators Annual Update In-Person Training Course (London, United Kingdom - September 8-9, 2025) | Master International Registrations Under Madrid And Hague Systems
Dublin, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Annual Update for Senior Trade Mark & Design Administrators Training Course (London, United Kingdom - September 8-9, 2025)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This must-attend event has been specifically designed for all senior trade mark and design administrators. It will bring you up to date with recent EUIPO legal reforms, focusing on changes to the law and practice, including a case law summary.
The programme will show you the differences between EU, US, UK and foreign design filing practices and how you should approach these. It will also highlight the pitfalls to be aware of in relation to trade marks in the US, as well as focusing on other country-specific issues that you need to be aware of.
There will be extensive coverage of the common issues that can be encountered and how to deal with them to best effect. You will also learn about the international registrations of trade marks and designs under both the Madrid System and the Hague System and how recent developments will affect you.
This is a must-attend event for all senior trade mark and design administrators to bring you right up to date with the latest changes and their implications for you and your role. It also provides the opportunity to network with like-minded people to discuss your challenges and to ask your questions of the expert faculty.
Benefits of attending
By attending this event you will:
- Learn about the latest EUIPO updates - including latest case law and practice changes Get to grips with EU, US and UK foreign designs - differences and pitfalls Expand your knowledge of the latest good practice for design filings Examine the latest updates on USPTO practice - trade marks Clarify foreign filing pitfalls and learn how to avoid them Master country-specific issues Understand international registration of trade marks and designs Get up to date with the Madrid and Hague Systems - recent developments and trends
Who Should Attend:
This programme has been specifically designed for:
- Senior trade mark administrators Formalities managers Senior design administrators IPRand legal assistants Paralegals
Certifications:
- CPD: 12 hours for your records Certificate of completion
Course Agenda:
Day 1
Chair's introduction
- Welcome and introduction to the course
EUIPO
- EUIPO updates and practice changes Case law points resulting in practice changes Cases from CJEU, General Court, Boards of Appeal Trends in EU filings Office tools and projects Brexit - the years after
EU, US, UK and foreign designs - the differences and pitfalls
- Outline of US, EU and UK design filings and their differences How to run a good docket for a US to EU portfolio Filing applications elsewhere Choosing between Hague and national applications
General good practice for design filings - focus on UK and EU
- Selection of representations Issues with photo filings Grace periods Priority issues Reliance on unregistered rights
Update on USPTO practice - trade marks
- Filing bases, including foreign use/registration - State Register, Federal Register A vs B Differences in classification and goods/services descriptions Responding to office actions - descriptions of device marks, disclaimers, likelihood of confusion, descriptiveness Evidence of acquired secondary meaning, including surveys (practical examples) TTAB procedure and practice Declarations of Use and Incontestability at registration and maintenance stages Interesting US cases
Foreign filing pitfalls and how to avoid them
- Managing local Counsel Notarisation and legalisation Translations and local language requirements Practicalities (time zones, National holidays etc) Country-specific issues Classification
Summary of the day and questions
Day 2
Overview of the Madrid System and Recent Legal Developments
- How the Madrid System works, main features Geographical coverage and possible expansion Recent legal developments
Practical considerations when filing an international application
- The role of the Office of origin and of WIPO Irregularities in international applications How to lower the risk of incurring in irregularities
Madrid eServices
- Madrid online services demo (eMadrid) WIPO Account and email address The future of eMadrid
Overview of the Hague System and recent developments
- Overview, statistics, latest accessions Recent legal developments Useful online tools
EU case law update and practical implications - trade marks and designs
- Learn about the latest case law and how it affects you and your role
For more information about this training visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment