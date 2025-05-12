Directrx Pharmacy Partners With University Of Michigan Ross School Of Business For Consulting Studio Project Aimed At Improving Health Outcomes

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TROY, Mich., May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of an in-depth research and data analytics project, master's students in the University of Michigan's Ross School of Business Master of Business Analytics program recently collaborated with DirectRx specialty pharmacy to reveal improved strategies for medication adherence. The results of the collaboration will enhance the company's commitment to data-driven decision making while opening new opportunities for long-term process improvement at DirectRx.

The University of Michigan master's students partnered with DirectRx to first conduct market research, exploring how different sectors of the healthcare industry are leveraging data analytics to enhance patient care and improve service delivery. Their research focused on how demographic factors can influence medication refills. As a result, the group developed a data-driven model to predict medication adherence based on several factors. The Consulting Studio project team also developed a plan and suggested targeted interventions to enhance patient engagement and improve refill rates.

“This collaboration with University of Michigan students delivered not only innovative solutions but also fresh perspectives, directly informing our strategic decisions. It provided us with data-backed recommendations that will improve patient medication adherence,” said DirectRx President Alban Ivezaj.

DirectRx, an independent specialty pharmacy with dual accreditation from both ACHC and URAC, provides patients with unparalleled, personalized pharmaceutical care. The company continues to invest in technology and people to provide unparalleled service to patients and doctors in all 50 states.

CONTACT: Marina Lekocaj, DirectRx (248) 273-0489