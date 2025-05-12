Joint Replacement Devices Market Analysis And Global Forecast To 2030: Ambulatory Care Centers & Trauma Units Set For Significant Growth Ahead

Dublin, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Joint Replacement Devices Market by Product (Knee, Hip, Shoulder, Ankle, Elbow, Wrist, Bone Grafts), Surgery (Total, Partial, Revision), Type(Cemented, Cementless, Hybrid), Procedure Type, End User (Hospitals, ASC, Trauma, Clinic) - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global joint replacement devices market is projected to grow from USD 23.42 billion in 2024 to USD 31.09 billion by 2030, achieving a CAGR of 4.8% from 2024 to 2030. Technological advancements, such as 3D printing in manufacturing, the advent of smart implants, and enhanced access to innovative implants, are key drivers of market growth. The rising incidence of sports injuries and accidents leading to joint damage further fuels demand for joint replacement devices.

Knee Replacement Devices Lead Product Segmentation in 2023

Product segmentation in the market includes knee, hip, shoulder, elbow, ankle, wrist replacement devices, and bone graft substitutes. Knee replacement devices commanded the largest market share in 2023, bolstered by the launch of smart knee replacements, increasing obesity rates, and heightened awareness initiatives. The adoption of robotic platforms in knee replacement procedures significantly enhances patient outcomes, as evidenced by Stryker Corporation's Mako Total Knee Replacement, which offers reduced discomfort and recovery times compared to traditional surgery.

Total Replacement Surgery Type Dominates in 2023

Market segmentation by surgery type includes total, partial, and revision replacements. The total replacement segment dominated in 2023, driven by the growing number of knee and hip surgeries and the introduction of durable, corrosion-resistant implants. Advances in robotic surgery, alongside innovative implants that reduce pain and revision rates, support this segment's growth.

Significant CAGR for Ambulatory Care Centers and Trauma Units

End-user segmentation encompasses hospitals & surgical centers, ambulatory care centers & trauma units, and orthopedic clinics. Ambulatory care centers and trauma units are expected to experience significant growth, driven by a 304% increase in knee replacements performed in outpatient centers from 2018-2022, as per Definitive Healthcare. The accessibility and cost-effectiveness of these centers are pivotal growth factors, alongside growing preference for minimally invasive techniques.

Rapid Growth Anticipated in Asia Pacific

North America held the largest market share in 2023, but the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR. This growth is driven by investments in emerging economies, enhanced healthcare infrastructure, and robust efforts by market leaders to expand in this region. The International Osteoporosis Foundation anticipates that over 50% of osteoporotic hip fractures will occur in the Asia Pacific by 2050.

Competitive Landscape

The leading players in the joint replacement devices market include Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (US), Stryker Corporation (US), Johnson & Johnson MedTech (US), Smith+Nephew (UK), B. Braun (Germany), Arthrex, Inc. (US), Enovis (US), Globus Medical, Inc. (US), Acumed LLC (US), Orthofix Medical Inc. (US), MicroPort Scientific Corporation (China), CONMED Corporation (US), Medacta International (Switzerland), Paragon 28, Inc. (US), and Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd. (India).

