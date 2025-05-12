Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Joint Replacement Devices Market Analysis And Global Forecast To 2030: Ambulatory Care Centers & Trauma Units Set For Significant Growth Ahead


2025-05-12 10:46:38
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global joint replacement devices market is projected to grow from USD 23.42 billion in 2024 to USD 31.09 billion by 2030, exhibiting a 4.8% CAGR. Key drivers include technological advancements like 3D printing, smart implants, and increased accessibility to innovative solutions. The knee replacement devices segment led the market in 2023, driven by the rise in obesity and advancements in robotic-assisted procedures. The total replacement surgery segment also held a significant market share, supported by the increasing number of procedures. Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth due to enhanced healthcare infrastructure. Major players include Zimmer Biomet, Stryker Corporation, and Johnson & Johnson MedTech.

Dublin, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Joint Replacement Devices Market by Product (Knee, Hip, Shoulder, Ankle, Elbow, Wrist, Bone Grafts), Surgery (Total, Partial, Revision), Type(Cemented, Cementless, Hybrid), Procedure Type, End User (Hospitals, ASC, Trauma, Clinic) - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global joint replacement devices market is projected to grow from USD 23.42 billion in 2024 to USD 31.09 billion by 2030, achieving a CAGR of 4.8% from 2024 to 2030. Technological advancements, such as 3D printing in manufacturing, the advent of smart implants, and enhanced access to innovative implants, are key drivers of market growth. The rising incidence of sports injuries and accidents leading to joint damage further fuels demand for joint replacement devices.

Knee Replacement Devices Lead Product Segmentation in 2023

Product segmentation in the market includes knee, hip, shoulder, elbow, ankle, wrist replacement devices, and bone graft substitutes. Knee replacement devices commanded the largest market share in 2023, bolstered by the launch of smart knee replacements, increasing obesity rates, and heightened awareness initiatives. The adoption of robotic platforms in knee replacement procedures significantly enhances patient outcomes, as evidenced by Stryker Corporation's Mako Total Knee Replacement, which offers reduced discomfort and recovery times compared to traditional surgery.

Total Replacement Surgery Type Dominates in 2023

Market segmentation by surgery type includes total, partial, and revision replacements. The total replacement segment dominated in 2023, driven by the growing number of knee and hip surgeries and the introduction of durable, corrosion-resistant implants. Advances in robotic surgery, alongside innovative implants that reduce pain and revision rates, support this segment's growth.

Significant CAGR for Ambulatory Care Centers and Trauma Units

End-user segmentation encompasses hospitals & surgical centers, ambulatory care centers & trauma units, and orthopedic clinics. Ambulatory care centers and trauma units are expected to experience significant growth, driven by a 304% increase in knee replacements performed in outpatient centers from 2018-2022, as per Definitive Healthcare. The accessibility and cost-effectiveness of these centers are pivotal growth factors, alongside growing preference for minimally invasive techniques.

Rapid Growth Anticipated in Asia Pacific

North America held the largest market share in 2023, but the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR. This growth is driven by investments in emerging economies, enhanced healthcare infrastructure, and robust efforts by market leaders to expand in this region. The International Osteoporosis Foundation anticipates that over 50% of osteoporotic hip fractures will occur in the Asia Pacific by 2050.

Competitive Landscape

The leading players in the joint replacement devices market include Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (US), Stryker Corporation (US), Johnson & Johnson MedTech (US), Smith+Nephew (UK), B. Braun (Germany), Arthrex, Inc. (US), Enovis (US), Globus Medical, Inc. (US), Acumed LLC (US), Orthofix Medical Inc. (US), MicroPort Scientific Corporation (China), CONMED Corporation (US), Medacta International (Switzerland), Paragon 28, Inc. (US), and Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd. (India).

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 376
Forecast Period 2024 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $23.42 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $31.09 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.8%
Regions Covered Global


Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Rising Prevalence of Orthopedic Diseases and Disorders
  • Increasing Demand for Minimally Invasive Surgery
  • Rising Adoption of Sensor-based Implants
  • Rising Number of Sports Injuries
  • Increasing Research Funding

Restraints

  • Risks and Complications Associated with Orthopedic Surgical Procedures
  • Reduced Reimbursement Rates for Orthopedic Surgeries
  • High Cost of Orthopedic Surgery

Opportunities

  • Advancements in Robotic Surgery and 3D Printing
  • Growth Opportunities in Emerging Markets

Challenges

  • Dearth of Skilled Orthopedic Surgeons

Case Study Analysis

  • Case Study 1: Digital Platform Designed to Improve Patient Care Pathways
  • Case Study 2: Partial Knee Arthroplasty Performed with Rosa Partial Knee System
  • Case Study 3: Accurate Data Generation with Shapegrabber 3D

Company Profiles

Key Players

  • Zimmer Biomet
  • Stryker
  • Johnson & Johnson Medtech
  • Smith+Nephew
  • B. Braun
  • Globus Medical
  • Arthrex, Inc.
  • Enovis
  • Acumed LLC
  • Orthofix Medical Inc.
  • Microport Scientific Corporation
  • Conmed Corporation
  • Medacta International
  • Paragon 28, Inc.
  • Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.
  • Gpc Medical Ltd.
  • Maxx Orthopedics, Inc.
  • Auxein
  • Noraker
  • Nextstep Arthropedix
  • Exactech, Inc.

Other Players

  • Fh Ortho
  • Symbios Orthopedie SA
  • Madison Ortho
  • Green Surgicals Pvt. Ltd.
  • Siora Surgical Pvt. Ltd.
  • Orthopediatrics Corp.
  • Restor3D
  • Double Medical Technology Inc.
  • Treace Medical Concepts, Inc.
  • Ak Medical

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

  • Joint Replacement Devices Market
CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

MENAFN12052025004107003653ID1109537977

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search