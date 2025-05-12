Joint Replacement Devices Market Analysis And Global Forecast To 2030: Ambulatory Care Centers & Trauma Units Set For Significant Growth Ahead
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|376
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$23.42 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$31.09 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Rising Prevalence of Orthopedic Diseases and Disorders Increasing Demand for Minimally Invasive Surgery Rising Adoption of Sensor-based Implants Rising Number of Sports Injuries Increasing Research Funding
Restraints
- Risks and Complications Associated with Orthopedic Surgical Procedures Reduced Reimbursement Rates for Orthopedic Surgeries High Cost of Orthopedic Surgery
Opportunities
- Advancements in Robotic Surgery and 3D Printing Growth Opportunities in Emerging Markets
Challenges
- Dearth of Skilled Orthopedic Surgeons
Case Study Analysis
- Case Study 1: Digital Platform Designed to Improve Patient Care Pathways Case Study 2: Partial Knee Arthroplasty Performed with Rosa Partial Knee System Case Study 3: Accurate Data Generation with Shapegrabber 3D
Company Profiles
Key Players
- Zimmer Biomet Stryker Johnson & Johnson Medtech Smith+Nephew B. Braun Globus Medical Arthrex, Inc. Enovis Acumed LLC Orthofix Medical Inc. Microport Scientific Corporation Conmed Corporation Medacta International Paragon 28, Inc. Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd. Gpc Medical Ltd. Maxx Orthopedics, Inc. Auxein Noraker Nextstep Arthropedix Exactech, Inc.
Other Players
- Fh Ortho Symbios Orthopedie SA Madison Ortho Green Surgicals Pvt. Ltd. Siora Surgical Pvt. Ltd. Orthopediatrics Corp. Restor3D Double Medical Technology Inc. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. Ak Medical
