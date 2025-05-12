5G Chipset Market Set To Generate More Than US$ 248.56 Billion By 2033 | Astute Analytica

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The 5G chipset market thrives on frontier nodes (3nm/4nm), AI-integrated beamforming, and cross-industry digitization. Leading players prioritize energy efficiency and IoT/automotive scalability amid geopolitical supply shifts, while SA networks and edge computing address coverage-sustainability tradeoffs. Chicago, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global 5G chipset market was valued at US$ 48.17 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach US$ 248.56 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 18.01% during the forecast period 2025–2033. The 5G modem-radio frequency (RF) system-on-chip (SoC) remains the cornerstone of the 5G chipset market in 2024, integrating baseband processing, RF transceivers, and antenna modules into single cohesive units. Qualcomm's Snapdragon X75, fabricated on TSMC's 4nm node, exemplifies this trend, supporting 3GPP Release 17 features like simultaneous Sub-6 GHz/mmWave aggregation and AI-powered network sensing. This chipset, adopted in Samsung's Galaxy S24 and OnePlus 12, reduces power consumption by 20% compared to its predecessor while boosting downlink speeds to 10 Gbps. MediaTek's Dimensity 9300, paired with AI-processing units (APUs), dynamically allocates bandwidth for AR/VR applications, addressing overheating challenges in compact devices. Infrastructure-focused modems, such as Samsung's Exynos W940, optimize beamforming for urban small cells, achieving 64T64R MIMO configurations with 30% lower latency. Request Sample Copy: Integration challenges persist in the 5G chipset market, however. mmWave signal attenuation remains a hurdle, prompting innovations like Qorvo's UltraBAW filters and Broadcom's FBAR technology, which reduce insertion loss in high-frequency bands. In 2024, over 85% of new 5G smartphones integrate multi-mode modems for 4G/5G handovers, per GSA data, reflecting carriers' phased network upgrades. Startups like EdgeQ are disrupting the market with software-defined 5G SoCs, enabling operators to retrofit legacy infrastructure. Meanwhile, Renesas released the industry's first integrated PMIC-modem for industrial IoT, slashing component counts by 40% in smart factory gateways. These advancements underscore the market's shift toward power efficiency and scalability to support diverse use cases. Key Findings in 5G Chipset Market

Market Forecast (2033) US$ 248.56 billion CAGR 18.01% Largest Region (2024) North America (48%) By Frequency Type Sub-6 GHz (65%) By Processing Node Type 7 nm (58.0%) By Deployment Type Smartphones/Tablets (55.40%) Top Drivers

Accelerated IoT adoption requiring low-latency 5G connectivity for smart devices.

Government mandates for 5G infrastructure upgrades in telecom and defense. Surging demand for ultra-reliable private 5G networks in industrial automation. Top Trends

Shift toward 3nm/5nm process nodes for energy-efficient 5G SoCs.

Integration of AI accelerators within 5G chipsets for edge computing. Rising adoption of Open RAN architecture necessitating modular chipset designs. Top Challenges

High costs and complexity of mmWave RF front-end development.

Thermal management limitations in compact 5G modem architectures. Geopolitical disruptions in semiconductor supply chains for rare-earth materials.

3nm and 4nm Process Nodes Accelerate Performance Breakthroughs

In 2024, TSMC's N3E and Samsung's 4LPP nodes dominate production in 5G chipset market, delivering 25–30% better power efficiency than 7nm designs. Apple's A18 Bionic modem, built on N3E, leverages 19 billion transistors to enable AI-driven network optimization in the iPhone 16 series, extending battery life by 1.5 hours during 5G video streaming. Similarly, AMD's Xilinx RFSoC Gen 4, fabricated on 4nm, powers AT&T's cloud-native Open RAN with 1.6 Tbps processing capacity. These nodes also facilitate antenna-in-package (AiP) designs; for instance, Google's Tensor G4 integrates 32-antenna AiP arrays for mmWave smartphones, reducing module size by 33%.

Geopolitical factors, however, fragment production in the 5G chipset market. While TSMC's Arizona fab prepares for 4nm chipset production in late 2024, China's SMIC struggles with 7nm yields below 50%, per TechInsights. Consequently, Huawei's Balong 7600 modems, used in its Mate 60 series, lag behind global peers in energy efficiency. Conversely, Intel's 18A (1.8nm) node, slated for 2025, aims to reclaim market share with backside power delivery for telecom infrastructure. South Korea's focus on HBM3 memory integration with 5G SoCs, as seen in SK Hynix's collaboration with Nvidia, reduces data bottlenecks in AI inference tasks. Cost remains a barrier, as 3nm wafer prices exceed $20,000, pushing mid-range OEMs toward hybrid 6nm/4nm designs.

AI-Driven Beamforming and mmWave Breakthroughs Close Coverage Gaps

AI-powered beamforming is revolutionizing 5G reliability, particularly in dense urban and indoor environments in the 5G chipset market. Nokia's ReefShark 6 SoC embeds machine learning (ML) algorithms to predict signal obstructions in real time, minimizing latency spikes by 50% in stadiums and transit hubs. Ericsson's Silicon 1022 uses federated learning to optimize energy use across 20,000+ base stations globally, lowering OPEX by 18% for operators like Deutsche Telekom. On the hardware front, Marvell's OCTEON 10 DPU integrates beamforming accelerators for sub-1 ms response times, critical for autonomous vehicle platooning.

In mmWave, phased-array antennas are overcoming coverage limitations. Qualcomm's QTM565 module, featuring 64 elements, enables sustained 8 Gbps speeds in Verizon's 28 GHz network, while Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra uses graphene-coated phase shifters to cut thermal loss by 15%. GaN-on-SiC amplifiers from Wolfspeed power 40 GHz repeaters for T-Mobile's home 5G FWA, ensuring 10 km coverage with 70% thermal efficiency. Material innovations are pivotal: Meta's Terragraph 180 GHz trials in Dallas achieve 100 Gbps backhaul, albeit limited to line-of-sight deployments. Notably, Rakuten Symphony and Mavenir are democratizing mmWave through Open RAN-compatible beamforming software, reducing vendor lock-in for operators.

Smartphone, Automotive, and IoT Sectors Drive Unprecedented Adoption

Smartphones remain the primary 5G chipset market driver, with 620 million 5G devices shipped in Q1 2024 (Counterpoint Research). MediaTek's T830 modem, used in Xiaomi's Redmi K70, introduces RedCap (Reduced Capability) support, halving IoT module costs to $15. Automotive is the fastest-growing segment: Qualcomm's Snapdragon Auto 5G powers GM's Ultifi platform, enabling 10 ms V2X latency for collision avoidance, while NVIDIA's DRIVE Thor centralizes infotainment and ADAS on a single 5G-connected SoC.

Industrial IoT thrives on 5G RedCap and NTN (non-terrestrial network) integrations. Fibocom's FM950-GL module, compliant with 3GPP Release 17, supports satellite fallback for offshore oil rigs, ensuring <100 ms latency. In healthcare, Verizon's 5G Edge enables real-time AR surgeries at Mayo Clinic, cutting procedure times by 25%. However, rural adoption lags: India's 250 million 5G users cluster in urban areas, as 35% of villages lack fiber backhaul (Ericsson Mobility Report 2024). Solutions like Jio's Standalone 5G Core aim to bridge this gap using dynamic spectrum sharing, targeting 90% population coverage by late 2025.

US, China, and South Korea: Production and Consumption Powerhouses

The US, China, and South Korea dominate the 5G chipset market, collectively contributing 75% of global production capacity as of 2024. The US leads in intellectual property and advanced R&D, with Qualcomm, Intel, and Broadcom holding 58% of critical 5G modem patents. TSMC's Arizona fab, operational since Q4 2023, now produces Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 on a 4nm node, reducing dependency on Asian foundries. In China, SMIC's 7nm-class N+2 node powers Huawei's Balong 7600 modems for the Mate 60 series, though yield rates linger at 42% due to ASML EUV embargoes. Conversely, South Korea's Samsung Foundry and SK Hynix supply 80% of HBM3 memory stacks for AI-integrated 5G SoCs, including NVIDIA's Grace Hopper Superchips used in cloud RAN deployments.

On the consumption front of the 5G chipset market, India surpassed 250 million 5G users in April 2024, driven by Reliance Jio's $25 billion standalone (SA) network rollout. Europe prioritizes industrial demand, with private 5G networks growing 55% YoY to 1,600 deployments (Ericsson data). Meanwhile, China's MIIT reports 4.8 million 5G base stations, achieving 95% urban coverage but facing rural backhaul bottlenecks. Geopolitical friction is reshaping supply chains: the US CHIPS Act restricts TSMC and Samsung from supplying sub-14nm tech to China, forcing domestic reliance on hybrid 28nm/14nm nodes for IoT chipsets. South Korea's L-System and KMW are capitalizing on this gap, exporting 32-element mmWave antennas to 30+ countries.

Telecom, Healthcare, and Manufacturing Fuel Vertical-Specific Growth

Telecom operators anchor the 5G chipset market, deploying 72% of global RAN investments ($34 billion in 2024) for massive MIMO and Open RAN infrastructure. Verizon's C-Band network now uses Samsung's 64T64R radios to deliver 1 Gbps speeds to 200 million users, while Vodafone's 5G SA network in Germany employs Intel's vRAN accelerators for 40% lower latency. Healthcare emerges as a high-growth vertical: Mayo Clinic's 5G-connected surgical robots leverage Ericsson's Silicon 1022 processors for sub-5 ms latency, reducing procedure times by 25%. Meanwhile, Siemens' private 5G network at its Berlin factory integrates MediaTek's UR500C modules to synchronize 200+ autonomous guided vehicles (AGVs).

Manufacturing is another hotspot for 5G chipset market, with Bosch and Hitachi reporting 20% productivity gains from AI-enabled 5G predictive maintenance. Automotive demand is accelerating: Qualcomm's Snapdragon Auto 5G powers GM's Ultra Cruise system, processing 4.5 TB/hour of sensor data. However, energy inefficiency persists-5G base stations consume 2.3x more power than 4G, per Nokia. Solutions like Marvell's Octeon 10 DPU with hardware-based Power Save Mode (PSM) cut energy use by 35%, aligning with EU Green Deal mandates. Retails' 5G adoption lags, with only 15% of stores using mmWave for cashierless checkout, hindered by hardware costs averaging $1,200 per sensor array (ABI Research).

Qualcomm, MediaTek, and Samsung Vie for R&D Dominance

Qualcomm retains a 52% revenue share in smartphone modems in the 5G Chipset market, but MediaTek's Dimensity 9300 captures 27% of Android flagships with superior AI uplink optimization. Samsung's Exynos 2400, built on SF4E (4nm), targets cost-sensitive markets with $350–$450 5G phones, undercutting Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 by 15%. Huawei's HiSilicon, restricted to 14nm nodes, focuses on China's domestic market-1.2 million Kirin 9010 chips shipped in Mate 60 devices since January 2024. Emerging players like ASR Microelectronics (backed by Sino IC) now supply RedCap-compatible IoT modems to 50+ Tier-2 carriers globally.

Strategic alliances are redefining competition in the 5G chipset market: Intel partnered with Ericsson to merge Xeon CPUs with Cloud RAN software, while AMD-Xilinx supplies adaptive SoCs for AT&T's O-RAN, achieving 2.5x faster beam switching. Startups like EdgeQ and Astrome are disrupting cost structures-their AI-optimized 5G base stations slash deployment costs by 60% for rural operators. However, patent wars threaten progress: Apple's ongoing litigation with Ericsson over FRAND licensing delays mmWave adoption in Southeast Asia, stalling 1.2 million iPhone 15 shipments in Q1 2024.

SA Networks and Edge Computing Reshape Deployment Strategies in 5G Chipset Market

Standalone (SA) 5G networks are now operational in 150+ countries, with Reliance Jio and DISH Networks leading large-scale SA core deployments in India and the US, respectively, supporting the 5G chipset market. Edge computing integration is critical-Microsoft's Azure Edge Zones hosts 5G cores for BMW, reducing BMW Group's latency to 8 ms for real-time quality control. AT&T and Dell's“Network AI-as-a-Service” platform automates slice provisioning for enterprises, prioritizing bandwidth for AR/VR over best-effort traffic.

Rural deployments rely on Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (DSS), but Sub-Saharan Africa's coverage remains below 12%, per GSMA. Starlink's Gen3 satellite dishes, equipped with MediaTek NTN modems, aim to connect 10 million remote users by 2025. Sustainability is now a priority: Vodafone's Germany trials of Nokia's Liquid Cooling cut base station energy use by 18%, aligning with ETSI's 2025 carbon targets. Notably, AIOps platforms like Ericsson's Intelligent Automation now resolve 70% of network faults autonomously, reducing downtime by 45% for operators like Telstra.

Global 5G Chipset Market Major Players:



Analog Devices, Inc.

Anokiwave

Huawei Technologies, Inc.

Infineon Technologies AG

Intel Corporation

MACOM

MediaTek Inc.

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Qorvo, Inc.

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Unisoc Communications Inc. Other Prominent Players

Key Segmentation:

By Type



Modem

RFIC



RF transceiver RF front end

By Processing Node Type



7 nm

10 nm Above 28 nm

By Frequency Type



Sub-6 GHz

26–39 GHz Above 39 GHz

By Deployment Type



Telecom Base Station Equipment

Smartphones/Tablets

Connected Vehicles

Connected Devices

Broadband Access Gateway Devices Others

By End Use



Manufacturing

Energy & Utilities

Media & Entertainment

IT & Telecom

Transportation & Logistics

Healthcare Others

By Region



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa South America

