Urbana Corporation Has Filed 2025 First Quarter Interim Financial Statements
TORONTO, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urbana Corporation (TSX & CSE: URB & URB.A)
Urbana Corporation announces today that it has filed its unaudited interim Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three-month period ended March 31 2025 with the applicable Canadian securities regulators.
