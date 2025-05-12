$5.31 Bn HIV Diagnostics Markets By Assay Kits & Reagents, Instrument, Software, Rapid Test, ELISA, Western Blot, Viral Load, CD4 Test - Global Forecast To 2030

Dublin, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "HIV Diagnostics Market by Product (Assay Kits & Reagents, Instrument, Software), Test Type (Rapid Test, ELISA, Western Blot, Viral Load, CD4 Test), End User (Diagnostic Laboratories, Homecare Settings, Hospital) - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global HIV diagnostics market is anticipated to reach USD 5.31 Billion by 2030, escalating from USD 3.25 Billion in 2025, marking a CAGR of 10.3%

The upsurge in the market is attributed to the rising prevalence of HIV/AIDS, increasing numbers of blood transfusions and blood donations, and the advantages offered by POC diagnostic kits and instruments. However, impediments such as the high cost of nucleic acid testing and the lack of skilled laboratory technicians could temper growth.

Key growth drivers include government-supported health initiatives promoting early HIV testing and significant advancements in rapid testing technologies. The burgeoning availability of self-testing kits, increasing affordability, and improved patient compliance are also propelling the market's momentum. Moreover, the expansion of diagnostic laboratories, the integration of artificial intelligence in diagnostics, and collaborations between healthcare firms and private entities are contributing significantly to market expansion.

Conversely, the market faces challenges in terms of the costly nature of diagnostic tests, restricted healthcare access in remote areas, and a dearth of skilled professionals essential for conducting and interpreting tests. Additional barriers include regulatory hurdles and questions regarding the accuracy of certain testing methods. Nonetheless, the market is poised for sustained growth, facilitated by heightened awareness, enhanced healthcare infrastructure, increased government funding for HIV screening, and demand for rapid and accurate testing. Emphasis on early detection and technological innovations in point-of-care testing present substantial opportunities for market players.

The consumables segment captured the most significant market share in 2024, driven by consistent demand from laboratories, the increasing incidence of HIV/AIDS, and governmental support for advanced consumables. In terms of test type, the confirmatory tests segment commanded the largest share in 2024, propelled by heightened awareness, a heightened volume of test samples, and laboratory expansions. Breakthroughs in test kits are further fueling growth in this segment.

Regarding end-users, diagnostic laboratories were predominant in 2024, bolstered by the rise in HIV/AIDS prevalence, the proliferation of diagnostic facilities, and advances in POC technology. Regionally, North America led the global market in 2024, thanks to the high prevalence of HIV/AIDS, strides in POC diagnostic tools, and heightened awareness initiatives. Among supporting factors are a robust healthcare infrastructure, substantial R&D investments, and favorable government policies.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to witness the highest CAGR over the forecast period due to climbing HIV cases, broader POC diagnostic product availability, and increasing healthcare investments. Government initiatives to heighten awareness, enhanced healthcare access, and an influx of market players fortify growth in this region.

The primary participant profile in the HIV diagnostics market is divided as follows: by Company Type-Tier 1 (55%), Tier 2 (25%), Tier 3 (20%); by Designation-M-level (30%), D-level (50%), Others (20%); and by Region-North America (51%), Europe (21%), Asia Pacific (18%), Latin America (6%), Others (4%). Foremost market players comprise Abbott, Siemens Healthineers AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Danaher Corporation, Grifols, S.A., Bio-Rad Laboratories, and others.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:



Analysis of key drivers, opportunities, restraints, and challenges influencing the HIV diagnostics market.

Insights on nascent technologies, R&D activities, and product launches.

Comprehensive data on lucrative markets.

Exhaustive information on new products, untapped regions, recent developments, and investments. In-depth assessment of prominent players like Abbott, Siemens Healthineers, and others.

Key Attributes:

