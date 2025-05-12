55Th SYMPHONY DESIGNERS' SHOWHOUSE NOW OPEN

Enjoy this one-of-a-kind 9,000 sq. ft.+ redesigned home at one of the longest running showhouse events in the country all to benefit the Kansas City Symphony!

- Peggy Jacobson

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Who: The Kansas City Symphony Alliance celebrates the opening of the 55th Symphony Designers' Showhouse at 3621 Belleview Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64111 in the Roanoke Historic District. Nestled in the charming Historic Roanoke neighborhood, this magnificent residence boasts over 9,000 square feet of history and luxury, featuring 10 splendid bedrooms and 6 luxurious bathrooms. The home features a basement speakeasy, an original gasoline pump in the garage, and more. With more than 20 design spaces created by 24 designers, this home is sure to delight and is the largest home to participate in the Symphony Designers' Showhouse in 30 years.

What: The Kansas City Symphony Alliance's Symphony Designers' Showhouse is one of the longest running showhouse fundraising events of its kind in the country. This Kansas City tradition has raised over $5 million for the Kansas City Symphony and its programs. Self-guided tours the redesigned house is open now through Sunday, May 18, 2025.

When: Monday – closed

Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday & Saturday – 10:00am – 5:00pm

Thursday – 10:00am – 5:00pm

Sunday – 11:00am – 5:00pm

$25 in advance; $30 at the door

Where: 3621 Belleview Ave., Kansas City, MO, 64111 in the historic Roanoke Park neighborhood.

Visit for more information and to purchase tickets. Follow the showhouse on Facebook and Instagram @KansasCitySymphonyAlliance

About the 55th Showhouse

The 2025 Symphony Designers' Showhouse is located in the Roanoke Historic District across the street from the Thomas Hart Benton Home and Studio. The Water Permit for the house was issued in October, 1906. The house stands on the original grounds of the Kansas City Inter-State Fair at the turn of the 20th century. A recently discovered article in the Kansas City Star in 1933 concerning the death of architect E.H. Farrar of the firm Shepard and Farrar says that the home of W.D. Johnson in Roanoke was the work of their firm.

In 1914 the property was sold to Alvin L. Harroun. He first worked as vice president of Builders Material Supply Co. and his most famous business endeavor was the Lucky Tiger Gold Mine which many many millionaires in Kansas City.

Over the years, the house has been home to three families and in May 2024 was sold to Tim and Julie Steele who then turned the home over to the Kansas City Symphony Alliance for the 55th Symphony Designers' Showhouse.

About the Kansas City Symphony Alliance

The Kansas City Symphony Alliance is a nonprofit volunteer organization which promotes an interest in symphonic music throughout the greater Kansas City area, and in particular the welfare of the Kansas City Symphony, the Kansas City Symphony's programming, young peoples' concerts, and youth activities, through volunteerism, educational projects, social activities, and fundraising projects.

About the Kansas City Symphony

Founded in 1982, the Kansas City Symphony has established itself as a major force in the cultural life of the community. Praised for performances of uncompromising standard, the orchestra is the largest in the region and enjoys a national reputation under the artistic leadership of Music Director Michael Stern. The Symphony performs more than 130 concerts each year, reaching more than 250,000 community members. The Symphony welcomes guests of international acclaim as part of its Classical and Pops series and serves as the orchestra for the Kansas City Ballet and Lyric Opera of Kansas City. Complementing its full schedule of concerts, the Symphony enriches the lives of Kansas City residents by providing music education opportunities for children and adults, such as KinderKonzerts, Young People's Concerts, an instrument petting zoo and concert comments. The Mobile Music Box, a popup stage created by the Symphony during the COVID-19 pandemic, reaches thousands of audience members each season with dozens of chamber music concerts throughout the Kansas City metro area.

Cindi Rogers

By George PR

+1 816-506-8732

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.