The Harsh Realities Of A Broken Healthcare System: New Podcast Pulls Back The Curtain

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Healthcare expenses are one of the biggest financial burdens on American companies and consumers, observes Ray Kober, a healthcare industry innovator and self-described champion for the underdog. For Kober, who was raised by a single mother, the fight to help control healthcare costs is personal - and worth showing up for every day.

“Healthcare is a rigged game, and the people paying the bills - employers and employees - are the ones getting played,” Kober said in a recent interview.“But what happens when we flip the script? What happens when we pull back the curtain, expose the system for what it really is, and give businesses the tools to take back control?”

The answer, he said, is:“We change everything.”

Kober is the founder of Benefixa, a health insurance agency specializing in mid- to large-market businesses. And now, he brings his decades of expertise into the intricacies of healthcare expenses and insurance company operations to listeners everywhere through his eye-opening new podcast, “Broken Healthcare.”

Through interviews with thought leaders, solution providers, medical professionals and everyday people who share their personal experiences, Kober sheds light on the complexities of healthcare and empowers listeners with insights on how to pay less and access high-quality care - concerns for the general public as well as for businesses for which healthcare is typically the number one expense after payroll.

With keen observations and practical counsel, Kober urges his listeners to seize control of their healthcare by scrutinizing and questioning medical service costs, akin to how they approach the purchase of other consumer goods.

“There absolutely is something they can do to reduce the cost and improve the quality of their health care,” Kober said.

Among the dozens of episodes currently available are:

. Strategic Approaches to Employee Benefits

. From Cigna Exec to Whistleblower: Wendell Potter

. Exposing Hidden Fees

. Cutting Costs with Healthcare Transparency

. Behind the Scalpel: Transforming Surgery Decisions

“Broken Healthcare” doesn't just expose the inefficiencies and complexities within the healthcare landscape; it serves as a clarion call for both consumers and employers to demand transparency, enabling them to make better-informed decisions about their healthcare.

“Whether grappling with insurance policies, overseeing health benefits for a company or simply seeking clarity on the actual expenses of a doctor's appointment, this podcast furnishes listeners with indispensable guidance and empowerment in the pursuit of a more transparent and accessible healthcare system,” Kober added.

About Ray Kober

Ray Kober is a healthcare industry innovator and champion for the underdog. As the founder of Benefixa, a health insurance agency specializing in mid- to large-market businesses, Kober is on a mission to help companies unlock better healthcare solutions while cutting costs.

Before launching Benefixa, Kober served as a Regional Sales Leader for Aflac in the New York Metro market, where he excelled in driving growth and building high-performing teams. In his distinguished sales and leadership career, he was renowned for training and mentoring some of the best talent within Aflac US, leaving a legacy of success and development that continues to impact the organization.

