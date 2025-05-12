FIT4MOM® Announces Thule As The Official Stroller Partner

FIT4MOM, the nation's leading prenatal and postnatal fitness company, is proud to announce its newest partnership with Thule, naming it the official stroller of FIT4MOM

- Lisa Druxman, Founder and CEO of FIT4MOMSAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- FIT4MOM, the nation's leading prenatal and postnatal fitness company, is proud to announce its newest partnership with Thule, naming it the official stroller of FIT4MOM. This exciting collaboration brings together two powerhouse brands committed to supporting active families on the move.Moms can expect to see Thule's sleek, high-performance strollers featured in FIT4MOM marketing, classes across the country, and exclusive giveaways. Whether strolling through a Stroller Strides workout or taking on the day's adventures, FIT4MOM and Thule are teaming up to make fitness more accessible-and stylish-for modern moms.“We've always been proud to align with brands that share our mission of supporting moms in every stage of motherhood,” said Lisa Druxman, Founder and CEO of FIT4MOM.“Thule is a perfect match-offering beautifully designed, durable strollers that move with moms through every workout and every milestone.”The partnership will bring exciting opportunities for FIT4MOM members and communities, including:Exclusive giveaways and promotions for moms in our villageSpotlight features on FIT4MOM's social channels and email campaignsIncreased visibility of Thule gear in live workouts, digital content, and eventsThule's commitment to quality, safety, and modern design aligns perfectly with FIT4MOM's values. Together, they're not just making movement possible-they're making it safe and easy.To learn more about FIT4MOM and find a class near you, visit fit4mom. For more about Thule's award-winning strollers, visit thule.------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------About FIT4MOMFIT4MOM is the nation's leading company for pre and postnatal fitness, wellness, and community. With programs designed for every stage of motherhood, FIT4MOM helps moms find strength in motherhood through fitness classes, wellness resources, and a supportive community.About ThuleThe Thule brand was established in Sweden, in 1942. Under the motto Bring your life, Thule globally offers a wide range of premium products for active people that allow them to bring what they care most for – safely, easily and in style. The products are sold in more than 138 countries. Thule is the largest brand in Thule Group.

