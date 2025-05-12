Gurugram: Eight Arrested For Illegal Drugs And Gambling

MENAFN - IANS) Gurugram, May 12 (IANS) Gurugram Police have arrested eight accused in different cases along with illegal drugs, and under the Gambling Act, police said.

An official said that, on the intervening night of May 11 and 12, while taking action against those possessing/selling illegal drugs, they successfully nabbed four accused with illegal drugs from different places.

The police team of Crime Branch Sikanderpur Gurugram arrested a person, Jitender, alias Jeetu, resident of Dholpur (Rajasthan), from Laxman Vihar, Gurugram, with 1 kg 240 grams of illegal ganja.

The official said that they arrested a person, Kamlesh alias Popat of Siwan (Bihar), from Khandsa, Gurugram, with 1 kg 980 grams of illegal ganja.

The police team of Crime Branch Sector-39, arrested a person, Sushant Parmar of Palam Vihar, Gurugram, from Sector-23, with 3 kg 50 grams of illegal ganja and 1 scooter.

The official of the Crime Branch of Farrukhnagar said that they arrested a person, Gaurav, a resident of Farrukhnagar, Gurugram, from Sultanpur Farrukhnagar Road under the KMP flyover with 22 grams of heroin and one bike.

"A total of 06 kg 270 grams of illegal ganja, 22 grams of heroin, one scooter, and one bike were recovered from the possession of the above four accused," a spokesperson for the Gurugram Police said.

The official said that the police team has also nabbed four accused involved in gambling, and a total cash of Rs 1390 was recovered from their possession.

On May 10, a Rajendra Park police station team of the Gurugram Police took action against gamblers and nabbed four accused red-handed from different places. The police team arrested accused Chetan Sharma and Lakshya Gaur, alias Sumit, of Rewari from village Babupur, Gurugram, and accused Himanshu and Naveen, both residents of Rewari, were arrested from near Surat Nagar Phase-1.

A total of Rs 1,390 cash was recovered from the possession of the above four accused arrested by the police team.

"Two cases were registered against the accused under the relevant sections of the Gambling Act at Police Station Rajendra Park," he added.