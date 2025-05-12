Aquella Golf & Country Club Recognized As Thailand's Premier Golf Destination

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Aquella Golf & Country Club, located on the breathtaking Andaman Sea coastline in Phang Nga province, has been honored with a Luxury Lifestyle Awards for Best Luxury Golf Course in Thailand. This accolade further cements Aquella's reputation as a premier destination for luxury living, world-class golf, and exceptional recreation.

Set against a stunning backdrop, the 18-hole championship course at Aquella Golf & Country Club was designed to offer a golfing experience that blends scenic beauty with challenging gameplay. Meandering waterways, tidal lakes, and lush green fairways create an enchanting landscape that captivates golfers of all levels. Each hole presents new visual delights, making the course as much a visual spectacle as a sporting challenge.

Aquella offers an impressive array of luxurious amenities to enhance the experience for members and guests. Visitors can unwind at the exclusive spa, indulge in fine dining at 'The Approach' restaurant, or improve their fitness at the state-of-the-art gym, all while enjoying spectacular views of the golf course and ocean. For families, the club provides activities that cater to all ages, including a beautifully crafted 18-hole mini golf course and a modern driving range featuring 20 hitting bays with automated golf ball dispensers.

Aquella excels in hospitality with its renowned Thai warmth and personalized service. Planned golf days can be hosted by corporate clients, while golf enthusiasts can explore a Pro Shop stocked with premium products from world-leading brands.

Aquella Golf & Country Club has set new benchmarks in Thailand's golfing landscape and continues to redefine the standards for luxury recreation across the globe.

“We are truly grateful to be recognized as the Best Luxury Golf Course in Thailand by Luxury Lifestyle Awards,” said a spokesperson for Aquella Golf & Country Club. This award goes to our team for their tireless dedication and passion for our beautiful course and our cherished members. We extend our heartfelt thanks to our guests and partners for their continued support and trust.”

Discover Aquella's award-winning 18-hole championship course, where scenic beauty provides their local and international guests with golfing bliss. Visit their website today

Luxury Lifestyle Awards, a proud member of the World Luxury Chamber of Commerce, is a global organization dedicated to selecting, recognizing, and promoting the finest luxury goods and services worldwide. With a 16-year legacy, LLA connects discerning clientele to exceptional luxury experiences. Its rigorous evaluation process assesses over 5,000 products and services across 400 categories in 100 countries, culminating in a prestigious list of winners that showcases the world's elite. Renowned brands like Ritz-Carlton, Savills, and Dom Pérignon have been recognized by the Luxury Lifestyle Awards, which enhances brand credibility, elevates status, and provides global exposure for award recipients.

