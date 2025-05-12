Alchemi Data Management CTO To Speak At Manufacturing Technology Series EAST

Offers opportunity to illustrate how small and medium-sized manufacturers can easily reach compliance with CMMC and NIST 800-82 through integrated services

FRIDAY HARBOR, Wash., May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alchemi Data Management Inc., a leading provider of data security and compliance services, today announced that co-founder and CTO Rob Sims is scheduled to serve as one of the Keynote Series speakers during a panel discussion at this year's Manufacturing Technology Series EAST event organized by SME.

Taking place May 14-15 at the Eastern States Exposition in West Springfield, Massachusetts, Manufacturing Technology Series EAST has helped introduce solutions to manufacturing challenges for more than 35 years. Sims is slated to speak Wednesday, May 14 from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. during the session titled, "Navigating and Understanding Today's Security Landscape for Small and Medium Manufacturers." He'll talk alongside representatives from Aura, Excellerant, LECS and Phillips – all of which collaborate to offer manufactures a simplified, full-service and efficient path toward compliance with often overwhelming frameworks such as CMMC and NIST 800-82.

Moderated by a strategic integrator serving federal manufacturing and featuring experts in machine monitoring, advanced security, DNC solutions, and CyManII, the session will outline how both foundational network hygiene and complex compliance requirements can be met without the need for internal cybersecurity talent - allowing manufacturers to focus on – and invest in – their core business. Full information on the Keynote Series session is available at:

Sims is also slated to speak on similar panel discussions during:



Manufacturing Technology Series WEST, Anaheim, CA – Oct 7-9

Manufacturing Technology Series SOUTHEAST, Greenville, SC – Oct 21-23 Manufacturing Technology Series SOUTHWEST, Dallas, TX – Nov 4-6

About Alchemi Data Management

Alchemi Data Management Inc. is a leading provider of data security and compliance services. The Alchemi Compliance Enclave (ACE) is an AI-powered FedRAMP High infrastructure that provides a comprehensive set of cloud services, technology and expert support, including the documentation, processes and protection that's truly needed to successfully navigate the complex maze of cybersecurity and regulatory compliance. At the core of ACE is the award-winning ShieldCRS platform that enables secure data protection, intelligent access control, and real-time risk mitigation.

Whether an organization seeks to prepare for C-SCRM, CMMC, HIPAA, FISMA, or DoD ITAR/DFARS compliance, with Alchemi's clients receive continual white-glove support so they can focus on operations while Alchemi fully manages the compliance journey behind the scenes. Alchemi also offers additional modules for compliant data lifecycle oversight, secure collaboration for controlled environments, additive manufacturing management for shop floor environments, and intelligent data search. Founded in 2020, Alchemi Data Management is a veteran-owned company. Visit .

SOURCE Alchemi Data Management

