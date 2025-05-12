Chicken Salad Chick Adds Red Velvet Cake To Its Dessert Lineup

Following the popular introduction of its first-ever cake in 2024, brand unveils new Red Velvet Cake, available brand-wide in-store and online beginning May 9

ATLANTA, May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick , the nation's only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, is continuing to sweeten its menu offerings with the debut of its new Red Velvet Cake, launching in all of the brand's restaurants on Friday, May 9. Available now through the end of the year, this indulgent addition builds on the success of Chicken Salad Chick's first-ever cake, the White Chocolate Layer Cake introduced in 2024, and further expands the brand's growing dessert lineup with a timeless fan favorite.

Chicken Salad Chick's Red Velvet Cake features three layers of rich and moist traditional red velvet, generously frosted with smooth cream cheese frosting. True to the brand's commitment to homemade quality and Southern hospitality, each cake is crafted with care and baked fresh in Chicken Salad Chick's Atlanta-based craft bakery, which has more than four decades of gourmet baking experience. The bakery, originally a beloved small-batch bakeshop known for its locally loved cakes, was acquired by the brand as part of its expansion into the dessert category. Perfect for both everyday indulgence and special celebrations, the Red Velvet Cake is a timeless Southern classic that adds a sweet touch to any occasion.

"The overwhelmingly positive response to our White Chocolate Layer Cake made it clear that our guests were ready for even more delicious ways to enjoy Chicken Salad Chick," said Tom Carr, Chief Marketing Officer of Chicken Salad Chick. "We're thrilled to introduce Red Velvet Cake, a true Southern classic that reflects our brand's roots and gives guests another sweet reason to visit."

Available by the slice in-store, in drive thru and online, the Red Velvet Cake is the perfect complement to Chicken Salad Chick's made-from-scratch chicken salad flavors, fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches, and desserts. Guests may also pre-order whole Cakes online.

Chicken Salad Chick fans can also enjoy extra perks throughout the year. Rewards members will earn double points on all daily purchases made on select Double Points Days: May 23–24, June 11, July 8, August 12, September 9, October 8, November 20, and December 10. To start earning, guests can enroll in the Chicken Salad Chick rewards program by downloading the app and signing up. Rewards members will receive a free Chick Special on their birthday and can redeem their points for free food and special discounts throughout the year.

About Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Founded in Auburn, Alabama, by Stacy and Kevin Brown, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick has grown to more than 300 restaurants in 21 states. Today, under the leadership of Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the brand is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in the 2023 Entrepreneur Franchise 500, Franchise Times' Fast & Serious for the third consecutive year, Fast Casual's Top Movers and Shakers from 2018 to 2024, QSR's Best Franchise Deals in 2019, 2020, 2022 and 2024, and Franchise Business Review's Top Food Franchises list from 2019-2024. See for additional information.

