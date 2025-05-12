Progressive Drives Small Business Forward With $1 Million In Commercial Vehicle Grants

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Our mission extends beyond simply providing funds; we're investing in the growth of small businesses across the country," stated Karen Bailo, Commercial Lines President at Progressive Insurance. "With $1 million in grants planned to be distributed this year, we'll reach over $2.5M in funding since we started the Driving Small Business Forward fund. We're proud to be a catalyst for their businesses to continue to move forward."

To date, Progressive has distributed $1.5 million in funding to 40 recipients through its collaboration with Hello Alice.

"This grant enabled us to invest in specialized equipment, enhancing the safety and efficiency of our bee removal operations. It also allowed us to expand our Juvenile Hall Beekeeping Program, teaching at-risk youth valuable skills and the importance of pollinator conservation," said Dermot Jones, owner of Jones Family Bee Removal and 2024 grant recipient.

To apply and learn more about the program, visit .

Additionally, grant recipients are invited to participate in the Boost Camp, a 12-week business coaching program from Hello Alice designed to equip business owners to capitalize on the grant funds.

Hello Alice, a free online platform, empowers businesses from launch to growth. It provides entrepreneurs with essential resources like knowledge, funding opportunities, networks, and connections to a vast community of over one million small business owners. This is the fourth year Progressive has worked with Hello Alice to distribute grants to small businesses.

Key Program Features:



Financial Support: $1 million total in grants will be distributed to 20 selected small businesses owners.

Business Health Engine: Applicants can participate in Hello Alice's proprietary Business Health Engine, a digital experience that helps small business owners assess their overall business health and provides a specialized action plan for improvement.

Intuitive Application Process: The application process is designed to be user-friendly, reflecting a commitment to supporting all eligible small businesses.

Boost Camp Curriculum: This program will instill repeatable frameworks focusing on core concepts such as financial budgeting and forecasting, funding and pitch strategies, and sales and customer acquisition. Ongoing Support: Hello Alice is dedicated to fostering a supportive network for small business owners, recognizing their vital role in local economies.

To qualify for this program, entrants must be the leading executive of a small business with 10 or fewer employees and less than $5M in annual gross revenue with a demonstrated need for a qualifying commercial vehicle and clear plan for scaling their business. The deadline for applications is June 20, 2025, at 6:00 p.m. ET. Recipients will be notified via email and publicly announced in August. For full eligibility requirements, including restricted businesses, see the Terms & Conditions .

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S./D.C., 18+ (or 19+ for residents of AL/NE). Void where prohibited.

For more information on how to apply, watch here .

About Progressive

Progressive Insurance® makes it easy to understand, buy and use car insurance , home insurance , and other protection needs. Progressive offers choices so consumers can reach us however it's most convenient for them - online at progressive , by phone at 1-800-PROGRESSIVE, via the Progressive mobile app, or in-person with a local agent.

Progressive provides insurance for personal and commercial autos and trucks, motorcycles, boats, recreational vehicles, and homes; it is the second largest personal auto insurer in the country, a leading seller of commercial auto, motorcycle , and boat insurance, and one of the top 15 homeowners insurance carriers.

Founded in 1937, Progressive continues its long history of offering shopping tools and services that save customers time and money, like Name Your Price®, Snapshot®, and HomeQuote Explorer®.

The Common Shares of The Progressive Corporation, the Mayfield Village, Ohio-based holding company, trade publicly atNYSE: PGR.

About Hello Alice

Hello Alice is a fintech platform connecting 1.5 million small businesses to capital, connections and opportunities.

